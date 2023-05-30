Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The two Republican lawmakers representing Waco in the Texas House of Representatives landed on opposite sides of the House's 121-23 vote Saturday to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson, R-Waco, said he voted against impeaching Paxton primarily due to issues he had with the way the impeachment process unfolded. Anderson said members had only three days before the vote to review the articles of impeachment after they were brought to the House. Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Hill County, who was among the 60 Republicans and 61 Democrats who voted in favor of impeachment, did not respond Tuesday to calls and an email to her office.

Last week, a GOP-led House committee brought 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton on misconduct allegations including bribery, retaliation against whistleblowers and obstruction of justice. Following his impeachment by the House, Paxton is suspended from office and will face trial in the Senate.

Paxton’s Senate trial is set to begin no later than Aug. 28. A two-thirds majority in the Senate is required to permanently remove him from office.

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, whose district includes McLennan County, is the chair of the Senate panel in charge of Paxton’s trial. His office declined to comment when contacted by the Tribune-Herald on Tuesday.

Anderson said House members were not informed Paxton was even being investigated until the House General Investigating Committee introduced the articles of impeachment. He said the investigation began in March. Anderson also said he took issue with the timing of the articles coming near the end of the legislative session, as lawmakers were busy working to finish up debates over pending legislation and had to pivot to decide on impeachment.

Overall, he said he believes the impeachment process should be thorough and in the public eye.

“When it comes to impeachment, we need to be sure we cross all our T’s and dot all our I’s,” Anderson said.

Anderson declined to specify whether he believes Paxton is guilty of the charges brought against him. He said Paxton’s guilt will be determined in his Senate trial.

The 20 articles of impeachment against Paxton allege he abused his power to benefit his friend, Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer, and Paul's business interests. The articles say Paxton directed employees of his office to intervene in a case concerning Paul and gave information to Paul that had not been publicly released.

The articles allege Paxton fired employees who reported his illegal actions, took bribes, obstructed justice and provided false or misleading information in several official records. The articles say Paxton engaged in bribery by Paul providing renovations to Paxton’s home and by employing a woman with whom Paxton was having an extramarital affair.