Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake

The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use.

Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. on their twice-weekly watering days, which are assigned according to address. They can continue to water from 7 p.m. to midnight.

City officials said the revised watering schedule allows people without timed sprinkler systems to water their yards in the morning without having to rise well before 6 a.m.

City officials said the city's water production has fallen by nearly 10% since the drought restrictions imposed on July 13. Still, Lake Waco's level has continued to drop to 463.16 feet above sea level, nearly 9 feet below normal, leaving the lake at 65.5% capacity.

"We're still being mindful of Lake Waco being extremely low, and with use and evaporation it's getting lower every day," city spokesperson Monica Sedelmeier said.

The city pumps and treats about 44.3 million gallons of Lake Waco water per day, while about 65.1 million gallons are lost to evaporation, city officials said. On average, the lake level is falling about 0.05 feet per day.

Barring significant rainfall, city officials project that by late October or early November the lake level could fall to 449 feet, triggering Stage 3 drought restrictions. Those would limit residents to watering one day a week.

Currently, houses with odd-numbered addresses may water outdoors on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and those with even numbers my water Wednesdays and Sundays. Non-residential watering is allowed on Mondays and Fridays, and no outdoor watering is allowed on Thursdays. Hand watering is allowed at any time.

The city's code enforcement department began enforcing the ordinance this month. As of Monday, the city had received 120 reports of improper watering and issued seven citations.

The revised measures also allow "buried drip irrigation systems" to be used any day of the week. City officials clarified that those do not include the common drip systems and soaker hoses that lay on top of the soil.

Many Texas cities, including Temple and Austin, allow drip irrigation without restrictions, but the city of Waco's drought contingency plan does not mention those systems.