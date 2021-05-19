Waco schools, local governments scrambling to comply with Abbott's masking order

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott essentially said Waco, McLennan County and the Waco Independent School District have no say in who wears masks, and those entities now find themselves scrambling to comply.
Threatening a fine up to $1,000, Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order saying public schools no longer can require masks on their campuses. Cities and counties likewise must refrain from enforcing mask mandates.
WISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon gave families and staff a progress report on Wednesday, sending a letter describing the district's quandary.
"Our intention had been to continue requiring face masks in all Waco ISD facilities through the end of the 2020-2021 school year," she wrote. "However, in order to comply with the executive order that Gov. Abbott issued, we will have to drop that requirement before the last day of instruction on June 10."
WISD, like other school districts statewide, have wiggle room in their timetable to comply with Abbott's order. But to avoid confusion, and the potential for fines, "face masks will be optional in Waco ISD schools and other facilities starting next Monday, May 24," Kincannon continued.
Kincannon offered a caveat, saying, "While there are fewer cases of COVID-19 in our community, the virus is still here. We don't want any students to miss out on end of the year celebrations, because they have been quarantined. At the same time, many students and some adults in our schools have not yet been vaccinated. Students under 12 are not eligible to be vaccinated, and some people have conditions that prevent them from being vaccinated.
"Wearing a face mask is a way to continue showing that you care about your community," said the letter addressed to Waco ISD families and employees.
Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines for wearing masks, saying that they were no longer necessary for fully vaccinated people indoors or outdoors in most situations.
For his part, Abbott said his ruling upholds freedom of choice, saying, "The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities ... We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans' liberty to choose whether or not to mask up."
The Texas State Teachers Association took issue with Abbott's stance, calling it premature. Ovidia Molina, who leads the organization, released a statement saying the governor should have waited until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidance on masks for the upcoming school year. She acknowledged some districts already have ditched mask requirements, but said the association believes that is ill-advised.
Midway ISD spokeswoman Traci Marlin said the district now requires masks and strictly limits visitors and audiences. As of Friday afternoon, "masks are optional for students and staff, and event guidelines are drastically opened up in terms of parent visitors, performance audiences, and athletic fans."
Ashley Nystrom, city of Waco chief of staff, said management has discussed transitioning to a less restrictive masking policy in city buildings. The city now requires face coverings when social distancing is not possible. Many city buildings have remained closed as the pandemic progressed.
Less clear Wednesday was how Abbott's directive would impact operations at Waco Regional Airport and the Waco Transit System.
"We will incorporate the governor's order into the next phase of our opening plan," said Nystrom, who predicted an announcement soon.
McLennan County administrator Dustin Chapman said the governor's order should cause a miniscule ripple for most visitors to county facilities.
"They are not required to wear face coverings, but are encouraged to do so," said Chapman, referencing both the vaccinated and non-vaccinated.
The business of holding trials and selecting juries at the McLennan County Courthouse and the courthouse annex does not fall under Abbott's authority, but is under the Supreme Court of Texas, Chapman said via email.
"Face coverings are still required per the current set of emergency orders provided by the Texas Supreme Court and the local protocols issued by Vicki Menard, our administrative law judge. We anticipate updated guidance from the Texas Supreme Court soon," Chapman added.
Abbott's order exempts state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails.
McLennan Community College President Johnette McKown announced that beginning Thursday masks and social distancing are not required for vaccinated employees and students. Masks and social distancing are recommended for unvaccinated employees and students indoors and outdoors when in the presence of others, and in public settings.
Emergency sick leave and emergency personal leave is suspended, said McKown, who added that beginning June 1, the campus will open to non-MCC organizations to host events. That same day, physical distancing in classrooms will be reduced from six feet to three feet.