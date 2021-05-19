Waco schools, local governments scrambling to comply with Abbott's masking order

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott essentially said Waco, McLennan County and the Waco Independent School District have no say in who wears masks, and those entities now find themselves scrambling to comply.

Threatening a fine up to $1,000, Abbott on Tuesday issued an executive order saying public schools no longer can require masks on their campuses. Cities and counties likewise must refrain from enforcing mask mandates.

WISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon gave families and staff a progress report on Wednesday, sending a letter describing the district's quandary.

"Our intention had been to continue requiring face masks in all Waco ISD facilities through the end of the 2020-2021 school year," she wrote. "However, in order to comply with the executive order that Gov. Abbott issued, we will have to drop that requirement before the last day of instruction on June 10."

WISD, like other school districts statewide, have wiggle room in their timetable to comply with Abbott's order. But to avoid confusion, and the potential for fines, "face masks will be optional in Waco ISD schools and other facilities starting next Monday, May 24," Kincannon continued.