Waco seeking $1.5 million grant to hire 12 new police officers

Council Member Hector Sabido said he has seen the relationship between the police department and people of color change in a positive manner.

“For that reason, I am supportive of this resolution,” Sabido said.

He said he hopes the grant will help the department respond to calls more quickly and help the community feel safer.

“I think Waco is really unique in that yes, we see some disparities, but we also see that we need change and unification,” Sabido said.

Holmes said he is concerned about the lack of officers during the night patrol. In previous presentations, Victorian has said there are typically fewer than 15 officers on duty during night patrol.

Council Member Andrea Barefield echoed Holmes and Sabido in support of the resolution.

“It is pretty much understood here that our community is a priority, the safety of our community is a priority,” Barefield said.

She said residents cannot advance in other ways if they are not safe in the community.