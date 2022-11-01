Waco seeking grants for $13 million in sidewalk, bike lane work

Waco is pursuing $13 million from the state to give segments of Austin Avenue, Dallas Street and 11th Street bike lanes, new sidewalks and repairs for old ones.

The city and consultant BGE Inc. picked projects likely to meet requirements for the federally funded Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation, said Jim Reed, Waco's capital improvement program manager. The grants would cover 80% of each chosen project's cost, a total of $10.4 million for the four Waco will pursue. TxDOT plans to distribute $250 million for projects to be carried out through 2026.

Waco's first application will be for a $7 million project that would rebuild Austin Avenue’s sidewalks from City Hall to 18th St., Reed told the city council during its meeting Tuesday.

Another $1.7 million project would add sidewalks and bike lanes along Dallas Street between Mill Street and East Waco Drive.

“Most of the time when you get out there you see citizens walking in the street versus walking on what’s left of the sidewalk,” Reed said. “It’s probably more than 50 years old.”

A third $2.8 million project would bring new sidewalks to one side of 11th Street between Franklin Avenue and Interstate 35 and add infrastructure at intersections to protect sidewalks and bike lanes.

A fourth project would set aside $1.5 million for work in downtown Waco aimed at improving compliance with standards set by the Americans With Disabilities Act.

“What we want to do is try to correct those most critical issues,” Reed said. “With ADA work, a lot of it is trip-hazard related.”

Engineering and planning work already has been done for some of the projects, which improves their rank as TxDOT decides how to distribute the available money, he said.

A city work group and Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization board members came up with similar lists of projects that would make good candidates for the grant program, Reed said. They picked from projects in the area's Active Transportation Plan, which the MPO adopted in 2019.

Reed said his department also hired a consultant to run a study of the 14 projects both groups picked out, analyzing each project area's condition and needed improvements. They also measured “demand” in each area, defined as places where pedestrians have to walk in the road or parking spots instead of a sidewalk.

The intersection of La Salle Avenue and University Parks Drive was up for consideration but got folded into a reconstruction of University Parks that TxDOT is planning.

Clay Avenue’s poor sidewalks came up too, but Reed said between Baylor University's construction of the Foster Pavilion basketball arena and ongoing utility work on University Parks Drive, any improvements made could get torn up again in the near future.

“There are some decisions that need to be made,” Reed said, responding to a question from Council Member Alice Rodriguez about Clay Avenue. “How much of Clay may be closed as part of the University Parks (project)? How will Clay tie into University Parks or potentially Third Street?”

Applications for the grant program are due next month, and TxDOT expects to announce funding decisions next summer.