Book borrowers who drive electric vehicles may applaud what the Waco City Council proposes. So, too, might tourists, neighborhood advocates and zoo animal lovers who frequently need charges to keep moving.

Council members voted Tuesday to pursue a $5 million federal grant to place EV fast-charging stations on city property around the community. It also is looking for a private company to install the equipment and run the stations. The action would create infrastructure that could meet “fast charging needs of future Police, Transit and other city fleet EVs,” according to an agenda document council members viewed at their Tuesday meeting.

The city by August may know if it will get money from the federal Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, Waco Chief Sustainability Officer Charles Dowdell said. Dowdell now hopes to find a corporate partner to pay the $1 million local match the grant requires.

He said the city sees the charging stations creating an EV-friendly community while ensuring that infrastructure exists to support electric vehicles the city may include in its fleet down the line.

“This is a strategic move on our part,” Dowdell said. “We had envisioned a public-private partnership. We’re not in the business of running charging stations, and this would allow the city to keep as much money as possible. We have established two priority sites: the convention center and the visitors center, though there is potential for others.”

The city has identified 12 sites that could fit the bill, including the Waco Convention Center parking lot at Franklin Avenue and University Parks Drive, and the Visitor Center parking lot near the Texas Ranger Museum. It also is considering stations at the Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey, South Waco and Harrison community centers; Cameron Park Zoo on North Fourth Street; the Multipurpose Center on Elm Avenue; and the Central, South, East and West Waco locations of the Waco-McLennan County Public Library.

About $2.5 billion is available on a competitive basis from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program. The DOT is making $700 million available in the current funding round for electric charging or other alternative fueling infrastructure in publicly accessible places, according to its website.

To qualify for the $5 million grant Waco is seeking, it must commit to a 20% match, or $1 million. The program allows and even encourages local matches to be paid from firms that partner with the city, according to a council document.

Whether those using the charging stations would pay for the service “is a good question that depends on the financial model of the partner involved,” Dowdell said. “These are business people. They can’t have money running out the door. A lot will depend on location. If we put one at the library, a library card-holder might get a reduced rate, or there may be some other pricing structure possibly based on the level of use. My vision is a system that takes into consideration the number of people using a charger. A charger at the convention center … there is a really good chance of good traffic flow.”

Waco’s Assistant Director of Tourism Carla Pendergraft agreed with that view.

“More and more visitors are driving hybrid or fully electric vehicles,” Pendergraft said. “This allows them to have confidence that their vehicle can be charged while they visit Waco. It makes Waco a more attractive place to visitors.”

Proposals, funding

The city last month sent out a request for proposals for a firm to design, equip, build and operate EV charging stations on city property at no cost to the city. Dowdell said submissions are due next week.

“It’s envisioned that the pricing structure will be set by the provider, and that the pricing structure may be changed over the course of the project,” according to the RFP. “It’s the city’s preference that the pricing remain less than the equivalent cost to fuel a gasoline vehicle and must stay within 20% of the typical market charging prices in the area.”

After the operator recoups its investment and turns a profit for a year, 5% of the company’s profits would go to the city, according to the RFP’s outline of a potential financial model.

In addition to the $5 million the city is seeking, a Texas Department of Transportation statewide plan approved by the Federal Highway Administration last fall makes $1.8 million available over the coming years to support EV charging stations in McLennan County. Both the individual grant the city is seeking and the statewide plan are funded by the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in 2021.

Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Mukesh Kumar said electric vehicles have become a hot topic, and several programs aim to make their use viable and practical.

He said TxDOT championed a plan designating “alternative fuel corridors” where motorists could access charging stations no greater than 50 miles apart. Interstate 35 made the list. Other highways in the area, including Highway 84 and Highway 6, did not.

“That’s where MPOs can get involved, taking steps to ensure that charging stations are not limited to alternative fuel corridors,” Kumar said. “Texas has 254 counties, and not all have corridors or MPOs. The goal in those cases would be at least one charging station per county.”

He said with fast-charging speeds ranging from 20 to 30 minutes, opportunities are growing for dining and retail establishments wanting to promote charging station availability to customers.

“Private business could work with cities on grants,” Kumar said. “That has been discussed a lot as a very viable option.”

Kumar said electric vehicles accounted for less than 1% of the 250 million cars, pickups and RVs on the road in 2021. But he said manufacturers predict a fourth of new vehicles sold in 2035 and 60% by 2050 will be electric.

Kumar said being left stranded without access to charging stations is among the most prominent objections consumers make in opposing electric vehicles. He said it has become critical to create a larger network of charging stations.