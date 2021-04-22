Waco seeks federal aid to offset $2.9 million from freeze disaster

Thomas said the warming centers the city set up during the storm are a textbook example of a Category B expense, because it was a life-saving measure.

Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said multiple city departments are still crunching the numbers and the final estimate could change, but he does not expect it to change by much. He said payroll is especially time-consuming to calculate, because a significant number of city employees worked around the clock during that week.

“That’s one of our bigger challenges,” Cain said.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said it’s unusual for FEMA to open an aid category in the middle of the natural disaster, but he expects the agency to do so more as municipalities wrap up their expense reports.

“I think (Waco’s estimates) may actually come down a little as we get as we get solid numbers in there,” Holt said. “When you’re estimating, you have to estimate worst-case scenario. ... But we also may find additional damage, as we’re in there.”

Thomas said all departments have been involved with the effort, but especially finance, public works, water, parks and recreation and Waco Fire Department.