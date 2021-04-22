Waco seeks federal aid to offset $2.9 million from freeze disaster

City of Waco officials are aiming for federal aid to offset nearly $3 million in losses from February’s winter storm, including physical damage, emergency measures and pay for city employees who worked long hours during the crisis.
But so far, federal programs are only set up to cover about half of those losses.
The city has submitted 150 items to the Public State of Texas Assessment Tool reporting damages to utilities and facilities, totaling $2.9 million. That includes $1.5 million in the category of “emergency protective measures” such as warming centers and water distribution. That category is the only one that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved for Texas municipalities affected by the freeze disaster.
Elizabeth Thomas, coordinator of the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, said that category only covers about half of the city’s expenses. She said the state government is assessing damage reports from around the state and assessing whether to add more funding categories.
“All the counties that were impacted by the winter storm are trying to provide that data to show we had more than just emergency protective measures,” Thomas said. “We had infrastructure damage, we had road and bridge damages that we have to account for.”
The emergency protective measures category, called Category B, is one of seven expense categories that FEMA recognizes. Others are debris removal, roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities and parks and recreation.
Thomas said the warming centers the city set up during the storm are a textbook example of a Category B expense, because it was a life-saving measure.
Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said multiple city departments are still crunching the numbers and the final estimate could change, but he does not expect it to change by much. He said payroll is especially time-consuming to calculate, because a significant number of city employees worked around the clock during that week.
“That’s one of our bigger challenges,” Cain said.
Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt said it’s unusual for FEMA to open an aid category in the middle of the natural disaster, but he expects the agency to do so more as municipalities wrap up their expense reports.
“I think (Waco’s estimates) may actually come down a little as we get as we get solid numbers in there,” Holt said. “When you’re estimating, you have to estimate worst-case scenario. ... But we also may find additional damage, as we’re in there.”
Thomas said all departments have been involved with the effort, but especially finance, public works, water, parks and recreation and Waco Fire Department.
Thomas said emergency management staff will have a virtual meeting with FEMA on or before May 5. Then, the city will have 60 days to submit reports for each expense, called “projects,” to FEMA for reimbursement. For example, the cost of overtime for workers who sanded roads during the emergency could be considered a single project.
During Tuesday’s Waco City Council meeting, Holt said the city will contract with a consultant to help with the FEMA application process.
“They may help us identify expenses we might not have submitted otherwise because of their familiarity with the processes and people at FEMA,” Holt said.
Councilwoman Andrea Barefield asked if the city could be reimbursed for proactive disaster preparation. Holt said it’s possible, but projects along those lines have to have a very narrow and specific scope.
“We realize where our shortfalls were in this, so anything we can do any of the monies … We need it all, so we can shore up our weak spots,” Barefield said.