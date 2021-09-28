Waco seeks input on COVID-19 relief spending

During a budget and audit meeting held Sept. 14, Sarpy said about 30 people had completed submissions, and many were interested in funding affordable housing and home rehab programs to pay for home improvements.

He said Tuesday that people suggested an average of $2.8 million for new affordable housing, $1.5 million for home rehab and a little over $1 million for down payment assistance.

One person recommended a universal basic income program for low income families.

District 4 City Council Member Kelly Palmer said housing is especially important in her district. More than a third of all Waco homes built before lead paint was banned in 1978 are in her district, Palmer said.

“It feels like our housing issues are just going to be exacerbated, and the only way for us to take care of our housing stock is to invest big money into them,” Palmer said. “This is an exciting opportunity. We have significant cash coming in from the federal government that we could use to shore up our quality housing for our residents.

She said her submission recommends spending most of the $17 million on down payment assistance and housing rehab. She said Waco sorely needs more emergency, transitional and public housing.