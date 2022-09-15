Waco selects new municipal court judge

Waco City Council plans to complete its appointment of Judge Robert "Bobby" Garcia as municipal court judge at the next regular meeting Sept. 20.

“I am excited to announce the selection of Judge Garcia as a finalist for this key leadership role with the city of Waco," Mayor Dillon Meek said in Thursday statement. "He offers an exceptional level of experience, including serving as a municipal judge in other cities."

The municipal judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides over jury trials, bench trials and other hearings, the statement says.

"The council is confident he will ensure that the laws of the State of Texas and the ordinances of the City of Waco will be applied fairly and justly to all persons who appear before the court," Meek said.

Garcia will take over the role from Chris Taylor, who announced his retirement in June after 12 years as municipal judge and 21 years in city of Waco government.

Garcia received an award as Outstanding Municipal Court Judge of the Year for 2022 from the Texas Municipal Court Association.

He said that he moved to Pearland, near Houston, about a month ago and for two-and-a-half years before that he presided over the municipal court in Harlingen.

One of Garcia's practices that helped him win that award was conducting courtroom simulations in Harlingen High School and other local high schools to teach students the consequences of criminal activity.

What prompted him to start the courtroom simulation program was a graduating football player from Harlingen High School appearing before him charged in connection with someone’s death during a street racing crash.

“He ran a red light, hit a vehicle and someone died,” Garcia said in Thursday phone interview. “When I set that bond, I felt sad for him, because he didn’t realize he might be in jail for a very long time. That prompted me to reach out to the high school.”

At the beginning of his career, after graduating from Baylor University Law School in 1992, he worked as a criminal prosecutor in Nueces County. Within a year, Nueces County Commissioners Court appointed him to replace a retiring justice of the peace.

He presided over that court for about two-and-a-half years, Garcia said. And then he went into private practice of law. He also earned a Master of Public Administration degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and worked as CEO of his family’s home health care company.

“My mom is a nurse, and when I was younger, she worked two or three jobs at a time to support me and my sisters,” Garcia said. “It was natural for our family to form a home health business.”

His mother helped to put him through Baylor, he said. One of his sisters is an attorney and another is also a nurse.

Garcia said he is a big fan of Baylor athletics, particularly women’s and men’s basketball. He also enjoys coaching youth sports.