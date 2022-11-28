Waco settles with four of 10 landfill opponents granted official hearings

The city of Waco has settled with four of the 10 parties challenging its plan to open a new landfill near Axtell by 2025, while the rest await official hearings with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

More than 300 people either requested information or a contested case hearing on the permit for a controversial landfill site on TK Parkway from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, citing worries about pollution, noise, road safety and trash.

In September, TCEQ mailed residents letters announcing that 10 of the 46 parties who had requested a contested case hearing were eligible for one. Contested case hearings, which resemble trials and are held before an administrative law judge, are reserved for "affected parties" who would be affected more than the general public if the project is permitted and built.

The affected parties still seeking contested case hearings are Darren Porter, Melissa Porter, David Reed, James Trayler, the McLennan and Hill Counties Tehuacana Creek Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, and Save Axtell Families and the Environment, an organization formed by residents of the unincorporated community of Axtell.

Two other parties, Cynthia and Joe Dunlap and Steven and Elisabeth Rigby, have settled with the city, dropping their complaints to TCEQ.

Another area resident, Susan Swaner, will be referred to the State Office of Administrative Hearings for a decision on affected party status. In her request, she said the site is near a "hazardous intersection," She said its proximity to the TK Cemetery was disrespectful and said the landfill would leave an odor and attract feral hogs to the area.

The city agreed to pay a total of $175,000 in three monthly payments of $3,860 to the Rigbys, and an additional $200 stipend per month, according to the agenda packet from the Nov. 1 Waco City Council meeting.

In October, the city reached a settlement with the Dunlap family, which owns property at 221 State Highway 31 in Mount Calm, several miles from the landfill site. Billie Joyce Dunlap received the same $200 monthly stipend and a payment of $148,000.

The city also agreed to cut down the landfill’s hours to address some of the concerns cited by the Rigbys and Dunlaps.

Waste acceptance hours were originally from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Operating hours spanned from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The city agreed to submit a request to TCEQ modifying those hours. The new schedule would see waste acceptance from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. Operating hours will last from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the week and from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The city also agreed to give written notice three days ahead of time if the landfill plans to temporarily open outside of those hours and includes new requirements for dust control, lighting and noise control.

The city also plans to submit an avian control plan to minimize the number of caracara birds attracted by the landfill, extra fencing, and a noise limit of less than 80 decibels. On days with winds of 25 mph or more, landfill workers will set up additional temporary windscreens to keep trash from escaping the landfill site.

Larry Lehr, manager of the water district, wrote in his request that the landfill site is a bald eagle habitat, and building the landfill would affect the water district's infrastructure.

"The proposed landfill could have a significant impact on Site 19 in the Tehuacana Creek Water Improvement District in terms of floodwater retention, water quality, and wildlife habitat," he wrote.

Lacy Hollingsworth, the director of special programs for Axtell ISD, is one of the leaders of Save Axtell Families and the Environment. She said TCEQ officials told her about all those requests, but no date has been set yet for the hearings.

A total of 46 people requested a contested case hearing, including District 12 State Representative Kyle Kacal, whose district includes part of Waco.

Alcario Serros, a doctor who farms hay on about 330 acres of property at 933 Frazier Lane, also unsuccessfully sought affected party status. Serros said he’ll have a perfect view of the landfill from his hilly property. Serros' request for a contested case hearing was among those TCEQ denied.

He said he intends to continue opposing the landfill, but he expects the city to press on with the project.

“They put too much into it. It’s going to be a lot of money, so they’re going to try,” he said. “We’re definitely going to try to fight this, but I just already see them putting a lot of fight in.”