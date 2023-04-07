Waco utility customers could see an increase in their monthly bills in 2024 in the form of a street maintenance fee, council members discussed Thursday.

Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said streets needs far exceed available revenue, requiring an estimated $56 million annually just to meet a citywide goal set for pavement conditions. The proposed street maintenance fee would increase residents’ monthly utility bills by $9.28 and would go to a dedicated street maintenance fund, according to a presentation to the council during a daylong "retreat" meeting Thursday. Details remain under development, and no formal proposal to implement the fees has been presented to the council.

“Street maintenance fees shifts us from a government funding approach to operating the streets department more like a business … so people pay for the services that they’re getting,” Burlarley-Hyland said. “It’s a transparent way for us to make sure that the citizens know exactly what they’re getting for that money that they’re paying.”

She said implementing the fee would allow the city to shift money from the tax-supported general fund to be used on other things, including construction of new streets or capacity additions to existing streets. The street maintenance fund would pay for asphalt and concrete repairs, crack sealing, maintenance staff and emergency repairs.

“It also could pay for traffic operations, so for the signs, the signals, the pavement marking, the crews that go out in the middle of the night when they go out, those types of things,” Burlarley-Hyland said.

She said the fee would not pay for capacity improvements or construction of new roadways, “it just pays to keep what you have in decent condition.”

The fee would likely be collected on residents’ utility bills and have the same income-based and religious-owned discount system as the drainage utility fee, and the same exemptions for government-owned properties. Without discounts or exemptions, a base fee of $8.51 per month would generate the same as a $9.28 base fee with the exemptions and discounts.

Residential property owners would pay the base fee, and fees on commercial properties likely would be set based on an estimate of how much traffic a property generates.

Needs relating to street maintenance and traffic, including $425,000 to manage the fee program and collect the fees, are estimated at about $21.1 million for 2024. The total also includes about $17 million that otherwise would come out of the city's general fund.

The $17 million in general fund revenue that would be saved by the fee could be leveraged to create $288.9 million in new bond capacity, which could then be used to pay for underfunded capacity and capital improvement projects.

Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said the city has many needs and opportunities, like building connective throughways, widening county-type streets and making traffic signal upgrades, that could not traditionally be funded in the city’s debt program. He said a street fee, if approved by council, is one way common with other cities that would make up some of the lack in funding.

Cain said the tax revenue freed up by the fee would be shifted from operations to debt service over a handful of years, not immediately.

City Manager Bradley Ford said 2023’s property values from the McLennan County Appraisal District will help clarify how the city should set the fee.

“In the midst of this conversation, there’s a long-range conversation about how we should set up our business," Ford said. "There’s also the short-range of what’s the impact on the consumer, the taxpayer.”

Of projects offered to residents in Waco’s fiscal year 2024 budget simulator tool, street improvements were crowned the top priority.

According to surveys conducted by the company Fugro, in which a van drives each street, takes photos and collects measurements on roughness and ride, the percentage of streets rated poor has decreased from 41% to 32% since a 2015 survey. Streets rated as good have increased from 18% to 39%. The system classifies streets as poor, fair or good.

Waco’s pavement condition index score, another means of assessing roadways, has increased from 50 in 2015 to 53, but has not yet reached its council-assigned goal of 70.

“This would all be easy if we were starting fresh because we could dump a lot of dollars into preservation, but we’re governing a city that over generations didn’t preserve streets as well as we would’ve liked to, so there’s a lot that have fallen down on that scale,” Ford said.

Improvements through the pavement management program over the last five years have required increasing funding, reaching a peak of $39.4 million in 2022. Through 2028, capital improvements for pavement management are projected to amount to $353.99 million.

Burlarley-Hyland also presented several capacity projects that are on the city’s radar and have received some level of work but are unfunded or underfunded, totaling an estimated $293 million. Only about $12.2 million of the projects are currently funded, leaving a $280.8 million shortfall in just construction costs. A new street maintenance fee would not fund capacity projects, but excess money leveraged through the fee’s revenue could.

Ford said the city also is working to cover some costs with federal and state grant funding, but it is not likely that would cover the entire cost. Mayor Dillon Meek said there are many grants floating around now from nontraditional sources for things like connectivity, and it may take getting creative to find funding.

“Maybe for something that’s going to connect a North or East Waco neighborhood to a commerce district, there’s going to be funding out there that might not be applicable to something in a different part of the city,” Meek said.