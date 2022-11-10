Waco Suspension Bridge project delayed further, cost bumped higher

The Waco Suspension Bridge will remain closed until spring after engineers found that a crack in a retaining wall under the bridge is more than a superficial flaw.

A concrete retaining wall just downstream of the bridge on the downtown side has a noticeable crack, thanks to years of runoff from storms. The wall also has a drainage tunnel where stormwater spills out onto the riverwalk and into the river, and over time water caused the cracking, said Tom Balk, deputy parks and recreation director.

“The fortunate thing is we had some drainage infrastructure as part of the design,” Balk said. “We just need additional linear drains. The unfortunate side is that the fabrication of those takes some time, but the fact is we’re not starting from scratch.”

He said engineers are still determining how much the additional work will cost, but it could be more than $120,000.

Work started in October 2020, and the bridge was originally slated to reopen sometime between March and last month. The ongoing $12.4 million project, carried out by Balch Springs-based contractor Gibson and Associates, includes replacement of the bridge's steel cables, swapping wooden decking for concrete, and major repairs to towers and anchors, under the guidance of Patrick Sparks Engineering.

Officials briefly reopened the bridge to accommodate the finish line for the Ironman triathlons held in Waco on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, though it closed immediately after the races.

Balk said the contractor brought on a subcontractor specializing in concrete paving to repair cracks on the retaining wall under the bridge, which were initially considered superficial damage. In the leadup to the bridge’s reopening for the Ironman races, the subcontractor discovered the drainage issue that caused the cracks. If left unaddressed, the issue would cause new cracks in any new concrete.

Workers will need to build additional trench drains into the paving layout around the bridge before the pedestrian areas near the bridge can be paved. Balk said ignoring the drainage problem and just patching up the wall would see the cracking return over and over.

The retaining wall on the bridge’s downtown bank might not have been part of the bridge’s original 1870 construction, Balk said. It might have been added during the bridge’s 1914 redesign and was likely put there to stop the bank from eroding, he said.

“Without this retaining wall we’d see uncontrolled erosion, and that could potentially undermine the brick structure and the towers,” Balk said.

The components needed for the new drains are not the only pieces the project is still waiting for. Officials redesigned the setup for curved metal saddles at the top of the bridge's towers that keep the cables from kinking up. The change will cost an estimated $30,000.

The saddles are designed to move with the bridge as the structure expands and contracts with temperature changes, but while workers were making adjustments to anchor rods they realized the saddles are free to move around more than they should and determined they will need more bracing, Balk said.

“The new saddle design slides and has the potential to slide in any direction, so some additional … control will keep it from moving side to side instead of front and back,” he said.