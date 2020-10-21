Waco Suspension Bridge renovations to start with temporary mid-river supports

A $12.4 million project that will leave the Waco Suspension Bridge closed into 2022 will start with construction of temporary supports in the Brazos River below.

The ability to make the span without mid-river support made the crossing innovative and something of a novelty when it was built 150 years ago, but the supports will be key to the process of replacing the bridge’s steel cables and decking and making improvements to its anchors, among other work. Some parking and areas around the bridge already have been blocked off, and a prerecorded ceremony broadcast Thursday morning will mark the official start of contractor Gibson and Associates’ work, expected to last between 18 and 24 months.

“This intervention should see us through the next 150 years,” Waco Senior Parks Planner Tom Balk said.

Patrick Sparks of Sparks Engineering, who performed a comprehensive analysis of the bridge in 2016, will oversee the project. He said the structure is one of the earliest surviving suspension bridges.

“Most river crossings at the time were not bridges,” Sparks said. “There were bridges over smaller streams, but at the time a lot of the large streams did not have very many. The beauty of the suspension bridge is that it spans the whole river. There didn’t have to be a mid-river pier.”