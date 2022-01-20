Waco sustainability board recommends citywide strategic plan for energy

The city of Waco’s sustainability board took its first step Thursday toward creating a new citywide strategic plan to guide energy use over the next few decades.
The Sustainable Resource Practices Advisory Board voted to recommend the city’s sustainability programs manager, Eric Coffman, create a strategic plan for energy use throughout Waco. The city has a guidance document for municipal facilities, but the new plan would be more extensive and cover the entire city.
Following a process outlined by the U.S. Department of Energy, Coffman will start by making a list of stakeholders to consult with. Coffman said the proposed plan would cover everything from Waco’s energy needs, the city’s growth, renewable energy sources and the role electric vehicles will play in the near future.
“Obviously, energy businesses are going to be critical to it,” Coffman said. “The business community is obviously a big energy user in the community, but so are households. I think we want to look out over the next 10, 20 years.”
Board member Peter Mungiguerra said the plan has to have “staying power” and said he does not know what measures Waco City Council would be willing to implement.
“I'd be interested to know how much [Waco City Council] would be interested in incorporating language that includes at least the words ‘carbon reduction,’” Mungiguerra said. “As long as there's that language of reduction, I will be personally really happy with it.”
Board Chair Michaela McCown said she hopes the plan would include specific goals for carbon emissions. Various countries, cities and businesses have pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, a goal set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
“If we’re not willing to commit to that, we’re not going to see these changes that are necessary,” McCown said.
Coffman said he plans to present business owners with evidence that following a strategic energy plan is in their best economic interests.
Teresa Porter, another board member and an advocate for electric vehicles, said building up infrastructure for electric vehicles could make a big difference if the city is faced with another disaster like the ice storm last February that left thousands without power. She also said electric school buses and city vehicles could double as emergency sources of power during another natural disaster.
“We need to turn every community center into a battery storage facility and put solar panels and small-scale wind everywhere we possibly can,” Porter said. “That way we don’t have to rely on diesel generators or natural gas. We can have our own community grid … and if the outside world collapses, we just flip a switch and we’ve got ours.”
The board also voted Thursday to form a subcommittee to develop a green business program that local businesses could join by meeting certain standards.
“Part of my goal is to engage the business community in sustainability and green business practices,” Coffman said.
Alan Northcutt, a local climate change activist and head of Waco Friends of the Climate, said he has concerns that the Department of Energy guidelines the board plans to use for the strategic plan are outdated because they are from 2014 and do not mention climate change or greenhouse gas emissions. He also said including energy companies will serve as a roadblock against meaningful changes.
“I think the board has to stand up for the science … because it can get diluted or blocked with these stakeholders that have special interests,” Northcutt said. “[According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] by 2030, we have to cut our greenhouse gas emissions 45%, we have to be at zero emissions by 2050.”