Waco sustainability board recommends citywide strategic plan for energy

The city of Waco’s sustainability board took its first step Thursday toward creating a new citywide strategic plan to guide energy use over the next few decades.

The Sustainable Resource Practices Advisory Board voted to recommend the city’s sustainability programs manager, Eric Coffman, create a strategic plan for energy use throughout Waco. The city has a guidance document for municipal facilities, but the new plan would be more extensive and cover the entire city.

Following a process outlined by the U.S. Department of Energy, Coffman will start by making a list of stakeholders to consult with. Coffman said the proposed plan would cover everything from Waco’s energy needs, the city’s growth, renewable energy sources and the role electric vehicles will play in the near future.

“Obviously, energy businesses are going to be critical to it,” Coffman said. “The business community is obviously a big energy user in the community, but so are households. I think we want to look out over the next 10, 20 years.”

Board member Peter Mungiguerra said the plan has to have “staying power” and said he does not know what measures Waco City Council would be willing to implement.