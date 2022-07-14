Waco TIF board recommends $2.3M for project salvaging former Containery site

A San Diego company specializing in shipping container buildings hopes to salvage the multicolored mass of shipping containers at the corner of Fourth Street and Jackson Avenue to open a boutique hotel, shops, restaurants and a plaza by next summer.

The estimated $11.6 million project got a nod Thursday for a $2.3 million tax-funded contribution from Waco's downtown Tax Increment Financing zone board.

The structure was originally dubbed The Containery, a shopping and dining complex pitched by developer Bill Wetterman in 2017. That project was up for a $488,000 TIF contribution but missed a 2019 deadline, ran into financial trouble and fell through. Multiple contractors filed liens against the property, and the lender, TFNB Your Bank For Life, foreclosed on it last year.

After the Containery folded with construction approaching the final stages, the bank hired the project’s broker, Gregg Glime, to sell the property. But it was Assistant City Manager Lisa Blackmon who brought the property to the attention of Rad Lab, the architecture and development firm that confirmed plans to buy the property in April.

Blackmon said she admired Rad Lab’s projects in other cities, and when she started working for the city of Waco, she contacted officials at the firm to let them know about the Containery's fate and to ask if they would be interested in picking it up.

“I said ‘Although I wanted to work with you in California, I’m in Waco, Texas now, and we’ve got this half-built container yard I think you should check out,’” Blackmon said.

Rad Lab CEO Philip Auchettl said other than a trip to BSR Cable Park, now known as Waco Surf, he did not know much about Waco and thought the project was “weird.” In April, he, Glime and Blackmon toured the building, and he saw potential in the abandoned project.

If all goes well, the structure will open under the name “Herringbone” in August next year. The TIF board voted Thursday to recommend awarding Rad Lab $2.3 million for work including facade improvements, burying nearby power lines and pedestrian improvements around Jackson Avenue.

“When we first were invited out to Waco, we were met with a very brightly painted shipping container project that had been three-quarters built, deteriorating and clearly not built to code,” Auchettl said during Thursday's TIF board meeting. “Most standard developers wouldn’t know what to do in this scenario, let alone touch it.”

Auchettl told the board he revised his presentation to keep it from turning into a “horror story” about the issues Rad Lab discovered in the structure, but there are many. He said there are a range of basic health and safety violations and elements that show engineers were not allowed to oversee the work.

“Everything needs to be replaced, rebuilt, reengineered,” Auchettl said.

He said Mitchell Construction, the original general contractor on the project, was “sidelined” early on and should not be blamed for the result.

He said the containers used for the project are in rougher shape than Rad Lab would have chosen, and many surfaces are so dented that the only way to conceal them is to paint the whole structure a darker color and hide the worst spots with decoration.

“What I always tell people is if you are doing a shipping container development, make sure you’re using someone who has experience,” Auchettl said. “Otherwise, what ends up happening is whoever’s involved ends up learning on your dollar. Unfortunately, I believe that’s what happened.”

Problems run deeper than the dents. During the TIF meeting, Auchettl told the board the development's elevator, housed in the tallest green container tower, was leaking oil that was running directly into the city’s sewer system.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the project never progressed far enough for a city inspection, but the leaking elevator would have never passed.

Auchettl said shipping container projects are full of pitfalls for developers who are not familiar with their quirks. The containers themselves grow weaker with every hole cut into them, which means they need more reinforcement with every modification.

“Shipping containers are very immaculately engineered to be very efficient for what they’re doing, which is not being a building,” Auchettl said.

Because water pools in some parts of the plaza, the brick paving and drainage work will need to be redone. Shipping container roofs are lightly sloped and very thin, he said. Putting the containers side by side trapped rain water between the roofs and caused water damage, so Rad Lab plans to replace the roofs entirely.

He said some people get the impression shipping container projects are cheaper, but in reality they are just as demanding as regular buildings because the containers require reinforcement, plumbing, drywall and all the other components of a regular building.

“Ultimately, it just ends up being a facade,” he said.

Auchettl said the previous developers spent most of their time and resources on the warehouse building next to the shipping container structure. He said it has stood since 1928 and has been home to an auto shop, gas station, drycleaner and eventually an auto maintenance shop for the city of Waco.

“There wasn’t even a concrete floor in this building,” he said.

The warehouse has new bathrooms and has been reinforced with structural steel and brought up to code. The second floor will serve as a 2,000-square-foot event space for the hotel, which could host everything from weddings to recitals.

An orange container nearest to the warehouse building is slated to become an ice cream and coffee shop. Toward the back of the plaza, Rad Lab plans to build a stage for live music and bring in a convenience store with items like charcuterie boards, bottles of wine and other picnic-friendly fare that customers can eat at large tables in the plaza, which will be shaded by trees.

Auchettl and Glime said they plan to bring in stores that complement each other and will not step on each other’s toes. Auchettl said he hopes to bring in a mix of small businesses and larger brands. Leases will last 12 months, and Rad Lab will start taking applications soon.

Of the 50 or so shipping containers, about 12 will house third-party retailers. The boutique hotel will have about 19 rooms made of shipping containers.

Rad Lab is partnering with Lucky Find Hospitality on the hotel portion of the project, which will take up the second floor of the complex.

Corey McEntyre, head chef and owner of Milo All Day, is in talks to run Herringbone’s food and beverage program.

Design House Jewelry Studio is the development's only current tenant, in the renovated warehouse. After construction wraps up, the warehouse will also house a cocktail lounge, sushi bar and wood-fired pizza spot, which would bear different names but all be run by MacIntyre for Herringbone.