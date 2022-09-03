Waco to add 6 weeks of paid parental leave

City of Waco employees who become parents or add a kid to their family next year will be eligible for six weeks of paid parental leave under the proposed budget for 2023.

During a special Waco City Council meeting last week, Waco City Council Member Kelly Palmer, who brought up the possibility of adopting the policy in May, said she was “thrilled.”

“For our parents of all genders, for our adoptive parents, foster parents, biological parents, I think it’s such an equity win for us that will help attract great employees,” Palmer said.

City staff added the policy to the budget after city council members discussed it during their annual "retreat," an all-day council meeting, in May.

The budget also includes a 6% wage increase for employees. Following a "Top 10 Reasons why This Budget Rocks" slideshow, Assistant City Manager Paul Cain spoke about the increased homestead tax exemption the city council approved earlier this year, $215 million in capital improvements included in the budget and numbers showing local inflation only reached 2.8% compared to the 9% average across the country.

The council increased the city’s homestead exemption from 10% to 15%, increased its exemption for homeowners 65 or older from $5,000 to $50,000, and added a new $50,000 exemption for homeowners with disabilities. The exemptions reduce the taxable value of an owner’s primary residence compared to its appraised value, subtracting the relevant percentage or the $50,000 from the appraised value.

On Tuesday, Cain said the city manager set the final proposed rate to an even 76 cents per $100 of property value, shaving the rate from the 76.48-cent rate proposed by the city budget director in mid-August. Both rates would have marked the second year in a row Waco lowered its tax rate, though property values have increased and city property tax revenue will increase.

District 5 Council Member Jim Holmes said he commends all of the staff who worked to lower the rate further.

“In the face of that 9% inflation, we were able to hold some of the expense increases together,” Holmes said. “I applaud staff for really getting a fine-toothed comb and making sure, expense by expense, that we were conscious and thoughtful about setting up this budget.”

The budget also lists $250 million in capital improvement projects, including roadwork, water and wastewater projects and the city’s plan to redevelop a stretch of riverwalk near the ongoing Riverfront development.