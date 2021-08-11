Waco to boost street upgrade program to $21 million in 2021-22

The Waco City Council is aiming to spend $4 million more this year on street improvements as part of a long-term strategy to bring Waco's pavement up to par.

The proposed capital improvement plan in the 2021-22 budget calls for raising street funding, not counting pothole repair, from $17 million to $21 million. The budget is set to be approved Sept. 21.

The city tentatively plans to spend $152 million over the next four years in an effort to raise the overall score on Waco's Pavement Condition Index, which since 2015 has been used to assess its street network on a scale from zero to 100.

Streets now have an average rating of 47, up from 40 in 2019 but far short of the 70 rating city leaders have aspired to in recent years. But council members at a budget and audit committee this week learned that getting to that goal will be a long and expensive process, and in the meantime, leaders will need to prioritize their work.

Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said reaching the 70 mark would either mean averaging 70 by focusing on improving selection of key roads, or taking on the more expensive and long task of bringing all roads to at least 70. The latter would cost $63 million annually, or $1.2 billion over the next 20 years.