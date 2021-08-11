Waco to boost street upgrade program to $21 million in 2021-22

The Waco City Council is aiming to spend $4 million more this year on street improvements as part of a long-term strategy to bring Waco's pavement up to par.
The proposed capital improvement plan in the 2021-22 budget calls for raising street funding, not counting pothole repair, from $17 million to $21 million. The budget is set to be approved Sept. 21.
The city tentatively plans to spend $152 million over the next four years in an effort to raise the overall score on Waco's Pavement Condition Index, which since 2015 has been used to assess its street network on a scale from zero to 100.
Streets now have an average rating of 47, up from 40 in 2019 but far short of the 70 rating city leaders have aspired to in recent years. But council members at a budget and audit committee this week learned that getting to that goal will be a long and expensive process, and in the meantime, leaders will need to prioritize their work.
Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said reaching the 70 mark would either mean averaging 70 by focusing on improving selection of key roads, or taking on the more expensive and long task of bringing all roads to at least 70. The latter would cost $63 million annually, or $1.2 billion over the next 20 years.
“I think that’s a great vision,” Cain said. “But … we’re a little bit chasing something that’s probably not attainable with our current financial structure.”
Cain said nearly two-thirds of Waco's streets are classified as local, or neighborhood streets, and their condition scores lowest at 46 on the index. Collectors, which account for 16% of streets, are rated at 53. The busiest streets, called arterials, make up 18% of the network and score 56.
The quality of each council district’s roads varies. District 4 scored lowest at 37, followed by District 2 at 38. District 1 is sitting at 50, District 5 is at 56 and District 3 is currently faring best at 60. Cain said conditions can worsen and change every year, and funding repairs doesn’t mean overall scores will improve automatically.
Waco City Council voted to increase the streets department’s pavement management program budget from roughly $3 million to $17.1 million in 2018, and the funding has increased every year since. District 1 Councilwoman Andrea Barefield said the city is playing “catch-up” after years of neglect.
“There is no right answer, because I know from my residents that if you neglect local streets it’s going to be a whole problem, because that’s what they’re going home to,” Barefield said. “So that’s not going to be okay, but we can’t get around without [arterials and collectors].”
District 4 Councilwoman Kelly Palmer said she agreed, saying District 4 residents would “riot” if local streets went completely neglected.
“I can’t tell you how often I hear, ‘In District 4, the streets that are nice are the streets Waco Tours drives,’” Palmer said. “And whether that’s reality or not, that’s the perception.”
District 2 Councilman Hector Sabido said he didn’t want his district to be overlooked just because it contains fewer miles of road than other districts.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the PCI rating only takes a street’s conditions into account, but doesn’t factor in how many people actually use it.
The list of capital improvement projects for 2021-2022, including streets, utilities, parks and facilities, will be finalized Sept. 14.
Meanwhile, city staff is still waiting on specific guidelines from the United States Treasury on how federal pandemic recovery money through the American Rescue Plan can and can’t be spent.
Nick Sarpy, director of the office of management and budget, said for now he proposes spending $15 million on repairing municipal infrastructure and making it more resilient, as well as boosting the city’s COVID-19 response. Another $17 million would be spent on assistance for households and small businesses including affordable housing, job training, support for the arts and assistance with down payments. A remaining $2 million would serve as contingency to account for inflation.
Sarpy also presented a web tool called Balancing Act, which the city will eventually open to the public to gather feedback on how the ARP money should be spent.
The program requests the user’s ZIP code, but doesn’t currently ask for any other identifying information. Council members asked whether or not that left the system open to abuse by extremely motivated users responding hundreds of times, deliberately skewing the results.
Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said his staff will make final decisions on what to do with the funding in the final quarter of the fiscal year, and implementation will likely stretch into 2022.