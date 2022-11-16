Waco to buy 85 acres for China Spring park

The city of Waco has announced an 85-acre site for a long-planned city park in China Spring.

The city will spend $3.2 million to buy the land spanning Flat Rock Road at Skeeet Eason Road, near Waco Regional Airport, and plans to spend another $3.5 million on design and construction of park facilities. Construction could include paths connecting to surrounding residential subdivisions and to the existing Lake Waco Dam trail, via land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Three earlier attempts to buy land for a China Spring-area park had stalled out, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said Tuesday during a city council meeting, the first public discussion of the park's location.

“This, today, is the culmination of many years of effort,” Balk said. “Many hands have touched this thing.”

The parks department will start gathering public input early next year. Construction is tentatively planned for early 2024 and will last about 12 months, Balk said.

The land purchase, slated to close by the end of the year, includes 59 acres north of Flat Rock Road, at 5201 Flat Rock Road, and 26 acres south of Flat Rock, bounded by Jonquil Road to the west, Skeet Eason Road to the east and Corps land to the south. The $3.2 million to buy the land will come from the city's Capital Improvement Plan funds.

The parks department made building a park in China Spring a top priority in its 2017 open space master plan. China Spring residents got organized and formed a new neighborhood association to advocate for a park, along with changes to the city’s subdivision ordinance that would stop developers from building neighborhoods that are completely disconnected from one another and lack pedestrian walkways.

“It was that process and public engagement that catalyzed a very hungry neighborhood group from the China Spring area to say ‘Hey we have needs out here. How do we talk about this?’” Balk said. “It’s been very exciting to see that outgrowth from that, because that conversation gave them the momentum.”

The city is buying the land from Lin and Joy Elliott. Tax records show the parcels being sold have a combined market value of $681,630, though the Elliotts will keep 14 acres that will be removed from one of the parcels as they are currently divided. The land has an assessed tax vale 95,490, considering agriculture exemptions.

“It’s a great location for that entire neighborhood, which is exploding with houses,” China Spring Neighborhood Association Vice President Michael Larsen said.

The parks department began seeking between 5 acres and 15 acres for the project in 2020, but those efforts were complicated by the price of land and the high rate of residential development in the area. City budgets the past three years have included money for the park, this year's with a $2.2 million allocation.

During Tuesday's presentation, Balk said the city could connect the park to the rest of China Spring’s neighborhoods through walkways, and then eventually connect to the existing trail near Lake Waco Dam to connect China Spring pedestrians with the rest of the city.

“We’re just isolated out there, so connecting us via trails is going to be big when that happens,” Larsen said.

He said some residents have requested a police substation or other city services, but the need for a park was the most pressing.

“This is the big one,” he said.

Larsen said he would love to see a community center at the new park in the future, along with ballfields. He said he thinks China Spring could use two parks in the long run.

City Council Member Jim Holmes said the 85-acre site is better than the options from the three previous attempts to buy land combined.

"There's so much possibility here," Holmes said.