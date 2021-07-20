Waco to buy Doris Miller YMCA for new community center

The Doris Miller YMCA will close at the end of the summer and reopen next year as a Waco community center with room to expand city programs.

The Waco City Council voted Tuesday to buy the Doris Miller YMCA at 1020 Elm Ave. for $2.7 million. It will serve as a new community center, replacing the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center about a mile away, City Manager Bradley Ford said. The Y facility, sitting on 8 acres of the former Paul Quinn College campus, is more convenient to East Waco neighborhoods than the riverfront Bledsoe-Miller facility, Ford said. It also has more parking and gives the city more room.

“We also open up our abilities with the 8-acre lease that we have on campus for additional outdoor recreation opportunities and it’s just a larger facility as well,” Ford said.

He said the YMCA’s summer programs will run their course as planned, and the sale will close in September. Once the sale is finalized, the city will close the facility and start repairs, with plans to reopen next summer. Bledsoe-Miller will remain open until the new facility is ready.

The Doris Miller YMCA, one of two Waco Y locations, has struggled financially for some time and certain parts of the facility, including the pools, are in rough shape, officials said.