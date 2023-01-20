Waco to expand free Wi-Fi access as service at Dewey Community Center catches on

Free public Wi-Fi is available at the Dewey Community Center and surrounding Dewey Park, the first in a series of city projects that will bring high-speed, communal internet access to sites around Waco.

The new service has been up and running about a month. It uses Wi-Fi 6, a newer iteration of the wireless connection standards used around the world, to provide signal both inside the building and throughout Dewey Park, which extends from Bosque Boulevard to Waco Drive and Sixth Street to Ninth Street. City of Waco Chief Technology Officer Mike Searight said it is the city’s first attempt at using the newer technology in its facilities.

“Dewey is our first time ever to put in some very good equipment so that the Wi-Fi is just outstanding,” Searight said. “There’s nothing worse than bad Wi-Fi.”

The signal can be accessed anywhere in Dewey Park, even extending into the disc golf course and some of the surrounding neighborhood. Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association President Sammy Smith said rather than recreation options alone, Waco’s three community centers provide tutoring and other services, and public internet access fits right in.

Smith said the addition of public Wi-Fi suits Dewey’s position as a place for the community, which “includes a myriad of things.”

Searight said in just its first month of service, Dewey’s free Wi-Fi is seeing 25 to 30 users per day. The project has become his life over the past month, constantly tweaking the system to provide the best possible experience to users, he said.

Next up for community Wi-Fi access are the South Waco and Bledsoe-Miller community centers. Searight said he is excited to build a significant network over Doris Miller Park and the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, going so far as to cover riverwalk frontage. Bledsoe-Miller also is the future site of a city center for science, technology, engineering, math and arts.

Searight said he is also looking forward to extending Wi-Fi 6 to Waco’s public libraries, which already offer internet access internally. Upgrades to the libraries’ networks would likely require completely removing what is there and replacing it with all new equipment.

“I think our libraries are kind of a hidden gem because they have the technology and Wi-Fi, even if the Wi-Fi can be better,” he said.

Searight said as the city develops and invests in other areas, community Wi-Fi remains important, and he sees opportunities for public Wi-Fi downtown, specifically the growing riverfront corridor. However, he said he plans to start building out the infrastructure with city facilities first to ensure the Wi-Fi Waco is able to provide is the best it can be.

“Once we get better at having good Wi-Fi and the user experience is perfected, we can move to look at other facilities,” Searight said.

Looking at expansion into privately owned areas, Searight said he would like to expand access where he can without competing with other internet service providers the city already has connections with.

Alongside expanding public Wi-Fi access, it also is important to work toward better community awareness of opportunities already available for discounted at-home connections through commercial providers, he said. Grants and discounts are available, but awareness campaigning must also be done so the option can reach more people.

“If you qualify based on income you can get grants, and there are options to get lower cost internet access at home,” Searight said.

Searight said the city is keeping a close eye on movement at the state level, as state Comptroller Glenn Hegar released last week a map of broadband development areas in Texas that could help communities bring in funding resources for further projects.