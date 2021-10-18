Waco to ink $200,000 deal with cemetery next to proposed landfill near Axtell

The cemetery was part of a long-gone community that once included a church, a school, a post office, general store, blacksmith shop and a railhead for loading cattle onto the Cotton Belt Railroad, Kirkland said.

The city of Waco has spent about $6.5 million to buy about 1,400 acres in the area, including 500 acres for the landfill site itself and the rest for a buffer zone. While area residents have mounted protests, the city is moving ahead with permits and design for a landfill.

Kirkland said his meetings with Cain and other city leaders have been cordial.

"They were very nice, very open to us," Kirkland said. "Their main comment to us was that they wanted to be good neighbors."

Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said the settlement was not the result of a lawsuit but a desire by the city to address concerns and comments filed with the city and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

"We are reaching out to as many neighbors as we can out there to try to alleviate as many concerns as we can," Cain said. "The cemetery is close to the landfill, and we wanted to reach out to try to make it a little more tolerable for them."