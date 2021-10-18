Waco to ink $200,000 deal with cemetery next to proposed landfill near Axtell

The city of Waco has reached a settlement agreement with the trustees of a rural cemetery that borders the proposed site of a new city landfill near Axtell, removing one more obstacle to the controversial project.
Under the agreement, up for approval at Tuesday's Waco City Council meeting, the TK Cemetery board would pledge not to contest the city's environmental permit applications pending with the state. The city would surround the cemetery with walls and landscaping and provide cash for other improvements.
TK Cemetery is bordered on three sides by the proposed landfill property on Farm-to-Market Road 939 near State Highway 31.
Cemetery board trustee Bill Kirkland, a Temple resident, said his great-grandfather, Thomas Augustus Kirkland, is buried in the cemetery along with about 40 other family members and some 20 friends of the Kirkland family. Burials date back to the late 1800s, and Kirkland, 75, said he and his wife and 45-year-old son also plan to be buried there.
"There are three trustees of the cemetery association, and we had been trying to be active in the early stages to block the landfill, along with everybody else out there," Kirkland said. "It came to the point where we felt like it is going to be inevitable, so the city approached us about wanting to be good neighbors. Some people can sell and move away, but we can't move our family."
The cemetery was part of a long-gone community that once included a church, a school, a post office, general store, blacksmith shop and a railhead for loading cattle onto the Cotton Belt Railroad, Kirkland said.
The city of Waco has spent about $6.5 million to buy about 1,400 acres in the area, including 500 acres for the landfill site itself and the rest for a buffer zone. While area residents have mounted protests, the city is moving ahead with permits and design for a landfill.
Kirkland said his meetings with Cain and other city leaders have been cordial.
"They were very nice, very open to us," Kirkland said. "Their main comment to us was that they wanted to be good neighbors."
Waco Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said the settlement was not the result of a lawsuit but a desire by the city to address concerns and comments filed with the city and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
"We are reaching out to as many neighbors as we can out there to try to alleviate as many concerns as we can," Cain said. "The cemetery is close to the landfill, and we wanted to reach out to try to make it a little more tolerable for them."
Under the terms of the proposed agreement, the city will pay the cemetery association $30,000, which Kirkland said he hopes to use for the perpetual care of the property.
The city also has agreed to install fencing, "vegetative screening" and a non-potable water service line to the property if the city installs a well on the landfill site. If the well is dug, the agreement calls for the city to provide the cemetery association with up to 500 gallons of water a day.
Kirkland said the fencing will include an 8-foot, decorative concrete wall around the cemetery, which will be built on city property. He said the vegetative screening will include red oaks or some other variety of trees planted every 50 feet outside the wall.
Cain said with the fencing, trees and cash payment, the city will spend around $200,000 in the settlement with the association.
City officials are continuing their talks with property owners in the area, while navigating the permitting process with the state and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Cain said. He said the city is planning to open the new landfill on Jan. 1, 2025.
TCEQ issued a draft permit to the city last month that included a notice of application and preliminary decision from the TCEQ's executive director that the city's application meets all statutory and regulatory requirements. Once the city receives a final version of the application and TCEQ decision, the TCEQ will accept public comments for 30 days.