Waco to introduce new fire station at 25th Street Theatre site Wednesday

The former 25th Street Theatre site is set to once again host a crowd this week, but new Waco Fire Department facilities there will be the main attraction.

The fire department will hold a family-friendly public grand opening from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday for the new department headquarters and community space at 1006 N. 25th St., along with the new Fire Station No. 6 on the same property. The headquarters was built to resemble the bygone theater, which set the standard for Waco movie houses when it opened in 1945, and the new facility incorporates an overhauled version of the theater's large neon sign, with the word "station" replacing "theatre."

“We're very excited to move into our new facility,” Fire Chief Gregory Summers said Friday.

The previous headquarters at 1016 Columbus Ave. was built in 1932 and holds tremendous historical and sentimental value, the chief said.

“The new headquarters provides us with amenities that we didn't have at the Columbus Avenue location, and the forethought of restoring the sign of the 25th street theatre adds an ambiance that captures the history of the past,” Summers said.

Additionally, the facility holds a community room for use by civic groups, neighborhood associations and for firefighters needing classroom space for training.

The city announced plans to buy the property in 2018, initially hoping to remodel the 25th Street Theatre facility that had been vacant for years. Officials said they found the building had deteriorated too much to repurpose, and moved forward with demolition instead. In 2020, the city awarded a $4.6 million contract for the new facility to CWA Construction Inc.

A ribbon cutting and red carpet starting at 6 p.m. will be a warm up for Wednesday's events. The actual grand opening will start at 6:45 p.m. Tours of Fire Station No. 6 will be conducted at 7 p.m.

Food trucks, popcorn and a dog adoption trailer will also be featured.

A kid-favorite animated movie will be shown outdoors starting at 7:45 p.m. or after sundown, so attendees may want to bring chairs and blankets along.

The city built old Fire Station No. 6 at 2800 Bosque Blvd. in 1940, and department dispatch protocols have changed with the times, the chief said. So, firetrucks and ambulances can arrive at an emergency within six minutes after a 911 call.

“Our response times are consistent with the National Fire Protection Association standards, and moving to this new facility can only improve upon that standard,” Summers said.

The department’s goal is to assemble 15 people at the scene of an emergency within 8 minutes, 90% of the time. Crews meet this standard in the area surrounding the new facility, he said.

