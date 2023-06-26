The city of Waco is exploring options to put a solar farm on three closed landfill sites, breathing new life into the phrase “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

The city's request for qualifications process this month gathered four responses from engineering firms interested in doing a feasibility study for the project, Chief Sustainability Officer Chuck Dowdell said. Qualified companies will be selected to submit proposals to perform the study and the council will choose one this fall.

Bids for the solar farm construction could be sought in mid-2024, and construction would begin when the current 238-acre Waco Regional Landfill closes in 2025, Dowdell said.

The initiative comes amid the rollout of the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which calls for some $370 billion in aid to green infrastructure projects, including tax credits that can offset 30% of a renewable energy project's cost.

Dowdell said city is hoping to partner with a private firm to develop solar energy at no cost to the city.

“It’s just a lot of open space,” Dowdell said. “The land can’t really be used for much else, so the idea was … why don’t we see if we can put solar installations there, and so that helps also to cap the landfill.”

Dowdell said solar farms on top of landfills have become more popular in the last decade. The city of Houston is spending some $70 million for a 244-acre farm on top of a closed landfill that will produce 52 megawatts, enough power for up to 10,000 homes.

Waco has already implemented solar power at Fire Station No. 6, which produces 62 kilowatts to assist powering the station, he said.

Waco would likely start small with 6 acres at the current landfill, MSW 948A at 1642 Hannah Hill Road, set to close in 2025, which would produce 2-3 megawatts, he said. The city is also looking to collect and sell methane gas collected from the landfill as an energy source.

“And ultimately, when all the landfill is filled up and we’re all done with it, we’d have maybe 120 acres that we could put out solar panels,” he said.

Together, the three sites are expected to produce about 50 MW of power. Each megawatt of power can supply about 200 homes, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. That means the landfills could provide power to 10,000 homes, or about a fifth of the households in Waco.

The feasibility study will consider two other closed landfill sites in South Waco: MSW 1419, near the intersection of University Parks Drive and Radle Road; and MSW 1039, at Third Street and Tinsley Road.

MSW 1039 is the future site of a transfer station for solid waste to be trucked to the new landfill on TK Parkway near Axtell. Solar panels at site MSW 1039 could power the transfer station, he said.

The MSW 1419 site could supply power to the city's central sewer plant about 2 miles away, which has a power bill of about $650,000 to $800,000 per year.

“We do everything in this city from A to Z, you know, you can hardly find a city that does all this,” Dowdell said. “So the more money I make available for things like that, the less strain they have on their budgets, and the more things they can go out and do.”

Dowdell said he’s seeking a public-private partnership in which the city would lease the land to a developer, who would finance the city’s project up front, reaping the revenue in purchase agreements later.

“Really the idea is to do this responsibly with as little money as the city can put out, but asking for more private contributions from the people that actually operate these systems,” he said.

Through a solar power purchase agreement, the developer would own and operate the solar farm on city-owned land, and the city would purchase the electric output.

Private entities are also eligible to receive renewable energy tax credits, while cities are not, Dowdell said.

Carbon dioxide emissions have increased greatly since the Industrial Revolution, warming the climate and contributing to what some scientists believe is the world’s sixth mass extinction, Dowdell said. According to NASA’s Vital Signs of the Planet online tool, the amount of carbon dioxide in the air has increased from about 365 parts per million in 2002 to over 400 ppm in just over 20 years.

Although the Earth’s equatorial forests, wetlands and oceans mitigate and absorb some of the gas, humans must do their part to ease the burden and let the planet rebound, Dowdell said.

“Those are just kind of words of caution,” he said. “I’m not saying the sky is falling, but it’s a wake-up call so we need to look at how we can go back and moderate our own climate.”

Many cities, including Waco, are looking at electrical vehicle infrastructure as part of the solution, but even as consumers make the switch to EVs the electricity has to come from somewhere, Dowdell said. If the electricity used by electric cars is coal-powered, it is not considered clean energy, and expecting everyone to drive EVs is not an effective solution, he said.

And if protecting the environment is not a priority for residents, keeping their utility rates low may be. Dowdell said if the city is pumping its own energy into the grid, it may be able to help keep rates lower for customers during times of high usage.

“We don’t have our own electrical utility but we can pump electricity in, and through solar power purchase agreements, negotiate good deals for our community,” he said.

Other ideas for sustainable infrastructure include

The city is looking at other sustainable initiatives such as citywide composting and anaerobic digesters at the central wastewater plant that could process livestock and slaughterhouse waste into energy.

The city’s request for qualifications for EV charging stations gathered seven responses, some from successful companies that have dozens of stations all over Fort Worth, Dowdell said.

“So it turns out once you make it available, once you now know that oh, I can go get my vehicle charged there, then that might encourage you to go get yourself an electric vehicle,” he said.

Dowdell said he relies on young people to grasp on to new, innovative ways of protecting the environment and creating sustainable growth.

“I’ve been through a lot of recessions and terrible things … people are resilient,” he said. “They figure out a way to get through and make it, and I think it does depend on bright ideas, great leadership and good younger people that want to step up into the saddle ad make a difference.”