Waco to pick Lions Park, Kiddieland design firm, gather public input

The city of Waco is expected to name a design consultant soon for the former Lions Park site and get a public input process underway.

In the meantime, the site has been leveled and cleared of all concrete. A fence around the city-owned property will remain up until the end of the month to allow seedlings and grass planted by city landscapers to take root and grow before too many people walk over them.

The Waco Founder Lions Club opened Lions Park with youth ballfields in 1952 and later added Kiddieland, which entertained local families from 1965 to its official closure last year. With the closure, the city announced it would clear and overhaul the park in partnership the Lions Club and other organizations.

Plans for what the park becomes will hinge on what the public wants, Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said. The site is bounded by Bosque Boulevard, Colcord Avenue, 42nd Street and New Road.

“We’re not getting to the point of having the construction contract conversations until the public engagement helps us define what the full contents of the park will be,” Balk said.

Parks officials will announce during a Waco City Council meeting Dec. 6 which design team they have chosen for the project, he said.

“That’s part of the reason the scope is a little squishy,” Balk said. “We’ve got it mostly fleshed out, but we’re working on the balance of a few details.”

For now he said the department is still negotiating the design contract’s details.

“Broadly speaking, we know this is going to be one of our most engagement-heavy projects, and so we’ve been working with the team to make sure they’ve got either in-house resources or sub-consultants that can really help us map out a detailed public engagement schedules,” Balk said.

He said the Dec. 6 discussion with the city council will include a more detailed schedule for the public input portion of the project.

“The design consultant will be the first team that really wraps their hands around working with all the stakeholders, all the voices to flesh out what we want and what we’re trying to build and what the strategy to get there looks like,” Balk said.

He said city officials have met with representatives from the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo, the Cooper Foundation, the Waco Foundation and the Waco Founder Lions Club, who have all served as a sounding board for ideas.

Lions Club member John Tipton said that once public engagement starts, the Lions and other stakeholders will play a role in getting the word out and garnering responses.

In the meantime, he is pleased to see the former amusement park site looking more cohesive and clean.

“It will have some use, and it will look a little nicer,” Tipton said.