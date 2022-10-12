Waco to present downtown plan for public comment Thursday

The first draft of an updated plan for downtown Waco's traffic patterns, look and feel will get a public showing Thursday afternoon.

The Downtown Waco Implementation Plan will include specific improvements for sidewalks, streets, parking and crosswalks, as well as aesthetic standards to guide city leaders as they pursue downtown projects over the coming years.

The city will hold an open house on the Implementation Plan draft from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Anthem Stories, 800 Austin Ave. Residents can read the first draft, ask questions and provide feedback. More information about the plan is available at designdtwaco.com.

The Waco City Council hired planning and consulting firm Kimley-Horn in February to put the Implementation Plan together. Kimley-Horn was behind the 2011 Imagine Waco plan, and the Implementation Plan will build on Imagine Waco, with more specific suggestions as opposed to general guidelines, Waco Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said.

The idea for the plan came out of the process for the conversion of Washington Avenue through downtown from a one-way street to a two-way street, Burlarley-Hyland said.

“We didn’t have a feel for what theme we wanted,” she said. “That’s when we decided to take a step back and evaluate how we want our downtown projects to work so they’re all cohesive."

Burlarley-Hyland said downtown already has a mix of architectural styles ranging from art deco to industrial and more traditional Southern styles.

“How do you draw those things together? Maybe use a neutral palette.” she said.

The plan will apply to the area bordered by Columbus Avenue, 11th Street, University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue. Kimley-Horn organized several meetings between city officials and an advisory committee made up of stakeholder groups, including nonprofits like Creative Waco and City Center Waco.

During the first advisory committee meeting in April, Kimley-Horn showed a heat map identifying where crashes occur most frequently in the planning area. The intersections of Franklin Avenue and Fifth Street, Franklin Avenue and University Parks Drive, Clay Avenue and Fifth Street, and Clay Avenue and Fourth Street were among the spots with the most crashes.

Other documents presented at advisory committee meetings have included images of existing elements such as lighting, seating, landscaping and city trash cans along downtown streets, along with building facades and street layouts. Diagrams break down rights of way into various classifications, from arterial streets to pedestrian-only areas, and include potential prototype lane divisions and landscaping based on street type. Other documents outline options for maximizing available parking and lay out methods for prioritizing potential projects.

The city also collected input from crowds at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market. Residents can still add their suggestions, or pet peeves with existing infrastructure, to an interactive map maintained by Kimley-Horn online. Comments so far have identified places where sidewalks are not wheelchair accessible and places where trash and debris gathers, and include calls for more bike paths.

Burlarley-Hyland said Kimley-Horn will finalize its plan after Thursday's open house, present it to the Waco Plan Commission and gather the commission's feedback, make final changes, then present it to Waco City Council, likely before next month.