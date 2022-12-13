Waco to rebuild Bagby Avenue from H-E-B to Kendrick Park

Heavy rains routinely cause Bagby Avenue to sprout potholes between Valley Mills Drive and Kendrick Lane.

The stretch carries a "poor" rating from the city of Waco, which hopes to start a $7 million reconstruction in March.

Not merely a South Waco thoroughfare, Bagby Avenue has outsize significance as a crosstown traffic mover. It passes the largest H-E-B grocery store in Greater Waco, 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive, and provides links to Central Texas Marketplace, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, Waco Independent School District Stadium and Texas Central Park, home to more than 90 businesses.

The problem area to be addressed runs near Kendrick Elementary School and Kendrick Park, "our most heavily used neighborhood park," Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Tom Balk said. Keeping the park open and usable during Bagby Avenue reconstruction remains a priority, Balk said.

Kendrick Elementary is scheduled to be rebuilt at an estimated cost of $35.5 million, part of a $355 million Waco ISD bond measure voters approved in last year.

Work on Bagby is expected to start in March and last 18 to 20 months, said Jim Reed, Waco's capital improvement program manager. Engineering estimates place the total cost at $6.89 million, according to Waco City Council documents.

The stretch now requires regular attention from city street maintenance personnel, Reed said.

"We're trying to eliminate our being there on a reoccurring basis. … Yes, we want to create a high quality street, provide better service to the traveling public, but at the end of the day, we hope to eliminate the amount of maintenance involved, he said.

Just in the past week, the city has gotten calls about potholes at the intersection of Bagby and Richter avenues, he said.

"These are not large-cost items, but they involve equipment and personnel," Reed said. "This is street work that needs to be done, needs to be addressed."

Work to be carried out goes well beyond giving the street a new surface. Reed said public works must consider utility lines, power poles, wastewater disposal, road base treatment and overlay application. He said simple milling and overlay work costs $75 a square yard, but the city's planned reconstruction will cost $168 to $290 per square yard. Crews will place concrete between Irving Lee Street and Valley Mills Drive, where the roadway takes a beating from H-E-B delivery trucks, while flexible asphalt will cover the balance.

Reed said concrete lasts 40 years, asphalt 20 to 25 years.

"The planned improvements to this corridor will reduce the share of street surfaces assessed under the Better Streets Waco Program as poor or very poor, increase traffic flow and safe travel opportunities, reduce noise emissions, promote a more walkable community, and eliminate the growing cost of routine City infrastructure maintenance," the city council summary says.

Reed said Bagby Avenue will not be widened during reconstruction.

The city retained BGE Inc. to provide surveying and engineering services for the Bagby Avenue reconstruction. It recently voted to increase its contract with BGE Inc. by $328,700, to $1.2 million, to include construction oversight and inspection.

City staff "will not be used to inspect the contractor's work on this project due to the current workload of inspection staff," the council summary says.

The extra funding reflects six hours of work daily for 290 work days.

Reed said expansive soil in Waco City Council District 2, which includes South Waco, creates distinct challenges for the street department.

"It has quite a lot of movement on a pretty continuous basis, producing base failures, potholes and utility breaks. We get calls about anything you can imagine. The same is true on Dutton Avenue," Reed said, referencing a street intersecting Valley Mills Drive near the old Floyd Casey Stadium site.