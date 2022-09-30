Waco to receive $1.5 million federal grant for violence prevention

Waco community organizations working to combat violence are set for a $1.5 million boost from a federal grant intended to help them collaborate.

The grant, announced Friday through the U.S. Department of Justice's Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative, is as a collaborative effort among the city, Waco Police Department and Prosper Waco, the nonprofit that applied for the grant and will administer it.

The grant is intended to support community-based organizations, which often do not receive federal funding, in holistic efforts to reduce violent crime, according to the Justice Department announcement.

The grant will fund the local implementation of a program called Change Matters for three years, uniting local government agencies with community organizations and supporting the expansion of infrastructure needed to strengthen Waco’s neighborhoods.

Prosper Waco CEO Suzii Paynter March said in a press release that Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian brought community organizations together a few months ago, and they are ready to work together to prevent violence.

“Violence is a thief; it steals vitality and the strength of the future. … So many in Waco have a heart for curbing violence and crime. As a backbone organization, Prosper Waco is ready to support community partners for a strong response,” March said in a statement.

Victorian said in the press release that the grant will continue the work the community has already done with the police department to keep Waco safe.

Waco's grant is part of $100 million in Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative funding the DOJ announced this week.

March said rather than creating all new initiatives and programs, Prosper Waco can work with a range of organizations already targeting community wellness. By supporting smaller organizations and bringing them together to do mutually reinforcing activities, the work of one organization can complement the others involved, March said.

“We’ve got some strong initiatives in communities,” she said. “It’s exciting to know that we could help to support these kinds of peer groups and community efforts and efforts in schools.”

March said Change Matters will use school district records, police records and other metrics to track progress combatting violence.

Waco police reported about 9,500 crimes last year, including about 2,500 classified as violent, according to a Prosper Waco report. This year through August, the department had reported 1,740 violent crimes, according to Prosper Waco.