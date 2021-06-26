Waco to revisit animal tethering ordinances after Abbott vetoes statewide measure

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this month vetoed bipartisan legislation that would have made it illegal to chain up dogs or deprive them of drinkable water, shelter and shade.
But in Waco, the conversation has already started for local ordinances to give four-legged residents more slack.
Abbott on June 18 vetoed Senate Bill 474, the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, which would have created the criminal offense of unlawful restraint of a dog. Examples would include using a tether shorter than 10 feet or five times the length of the dog, whichever was greater. Legislators, including State Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson, R-Waco; and State Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, supported the measure, but the governor dismissed it as government overreach.
But the failure of the state legislation does not prevent cities from passing or strengthening their own ordinances on animal restraints.
The city of Waco’s Animal Welfare Board had previously begun discussion of possible revisions to the city ordinances pertaining to animal tethering, according to board member and City Council Member Hector Sabido.
“The good thing is that we have a board that is full of animal lovers and activists,” Sabido said. “They are always looking at how we can improve quality of care for animals and ordinances that need to be updated.”
According to the city of Waco website, tethered dogs must have a constant source of water and a dog house, and the tether must be at least five times the length of the dog from the tip of the nose to the base of the tail or 10 feet, whichever one is longer — a length standard similar to the one in the bill Abbott rejected. In addition, tethered dogs may not wear a pinch or prong type collar, according to the city website.
Sabido said the animal welfare board would be proposing increasing the minimum tether length from 10 feet to 15 feet and adding a requirement that a dog cannot be able to jump over a fence while tethered. The board is also considering a recommendation to require a swivel device to prevent tethers from becoming tangled.
Paula Rivadeneira, executive director at the Humane Society of Central Texas and a member of the Animal Welfare Board, said as long as tethering is done properly it is not an issue.
“We want people to do it safely,” Rivadeneira said. “It’s important for us as a community to think about those dogs that are in backyards and give them a little bit of a better life.”
She said she is disappointed in the governor's decision to veto a bill that would extend protection to animals.
“We were really happy with the bill itself,” Rivadeneira said. “We thought it provided some significant protections for animals that currently don't exist in the state of Texas, so I am really disappointed in the governor that he vetoed this bill.”
In vetoing the legislation, Abbot called the measures excessive.
"Texans love their dogs, so it is no surprise that our statutes already protect them by outlawing true animal cruelty," he stated. "Yet Senate Bill 474 would compel every dog owner, on pain of criminal penalties, to monitor things like the tailoring of the dog’s collar, the time the dog spends in the bed of a truck, and the ratio of tether-to-dog length, as measured from the tip of the nose to the base of the tail. Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization."
Rivadeneira disputed that description.
“This isn’t about micromanaging,” Rivadeneira said. “A lot of the things in the bill already existed in less strict terms. It’s about protecting the animals that live here and providing them basic resources.”
The vetoed bill defined adequate shelter to mean a sturdy structure that would allow protection against rain, hail, sleet, snow and subfreezing temperatures.
Adequate shelter would also allow for the dog to be able to sit, stand, turn around and lie down normally.
While shelter is important, dogs that are “inappropriately living full-time on tethers” are often unsocialized, said Carrie Kuehl, executive director at the Animal Birth Control Clinic.
“Families in neighborhoods need safety from the risks of escaped, unsocialized and usually unspayed, unneutered dogs that have been kept on tethers,” Kuehl said. “Dogs want and deserve the joys of regular interactions with their families. The heartbreak and wide variety of mental and physical perils dogs endure while on tethers is bad no matter the species.”
Tethering can also bring unwanted litters when loose dogs can reach tied up dogs.
“A male dog can smell a female dog in heat for up to five miles,” Rivadeneira said.
Kuehl said those litters will only continue the suffering.
“A pregnancy and litter from unsocialized, unvetted, tethered dogs lends itself to additional suffering for the dog and poor likelihood for a quality life for the puppies,” Kuehl said.
Trey Buzbee, animal service administrator for the city of Waco's Animal Service Department, said that ordinances are enforced through welfare checks if the city becomes aware of an issue.
Animal care officers perform welfare checks and try to work with owners to get them to meet the requirements of the ordinance.
Buzbee said that often times the issue has an education component as the owners might not be aware of what the ordinances require.
"We prefer to get the animal back to the owner and we want them to be in compliance with the ordinances," Buzbee said.
Sabido said that while the animal welfare board had tabled discussion of updating the ordinances, members hope to be able to bring up ordinance amendments to the city council on a future agenda.
“I think it’s about being humane to animals and making sure they are taken care of. We live in a state where you have extreme heat at times and we want Waco to be a city that is safe to animals,” Sabido said.
In response to the veto by Abbott, Kuehl remains hopeful.
“I’m confident work is already being done to prepare for the next session, which will hopefully be in a better atmosphere to give care for the dogs and people of Texas,” she said.