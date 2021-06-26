Waco to revisit animal tethering ordinances after Abbott vetoes statewide measure

According to the city of Waco website, tethered dogs must have a constant source of water and a dog house, and the tether must be at least five times the length of the dog from the tip of the nose to the base of the tail or 10 feet, whichever one is longer — a length standard similar to the one in the bill Abbott rejected. In addition, tethered dogs may not wear a pinch or prong type collar, according to the city website.

Sabido said the animal welfare board would be proposing increasing the minimum tether length from 10 feet to 15 feet and adding a requirement that a dog cannot be able to jump over a fence while tethered. The board is also considering a recommendation to require a swivel device to prevent tethers from becoming tangled.

Paula Rivadeneira, executive director at the Humane Society of Central Texas and a member of the Animal Welfare Board, said as long as tethering is done properly it is not an issue.

“We want people to do it safely,” Rivadeneira said. “It’s important for us as a community to think about those dogs that are in backyards and give them a little bit of a better life.”

She said she is disappointed in the governor's decision to veto a bill that would extend protection to animals.