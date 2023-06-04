Waco Transit System has a plan to replace its diesel bus fleet with electric buses over the coming decade, if it can secure the needed federal funding.

Having the plan in place has allowed the local system to seek the money through a Federal Transit Administration grant, Waco Transit general manager Serena Stevenson said.

“That's just the first step to finding out what we need to do to be prepared like a shelf-ready project that outlines what we're doing and the timeframes we would do it within if we are awarded,” Stevenson said.

Any electrification of the bus fleet will be considerably helpful in reducing the total tailpipe emissions, said Mukesh Kumar, director of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization.

“Transportation causes almost 28% of the greenhouse gas emissions in the US,” Kumar said. “And so whenever we can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, it helps quite a bit.”

Kumar said there are generally about a dozen Waco Transit buses on fixed routes, along with the system's on-demand services, which are typically carried out with smaller vehicles.

Each diesel bus costs about $450,000 to $500,000 whereas an electric bus will cost close to $1 million.

According to the city's "Reimagine Waco Transit" study published early this year, Waco Transit has 26 buses, about another 20 smaller "cutaway" buses for on-demand services, and a van.

Stevenson said most Federal Transit Administration grants come with a required 20% local match.

“That's the biggest challenge, the funding,” Stevenson said. “We have to make sure that we have adequate training, adequate support. It's, you know, it's going to be like any piece of technology, it's going to continue to evolve. And we just have to be well positioned to continue to learn and move in that direction.”

Specifics of the timing and number of electric buses will also be based on the system's service needs and the mechanical condition of the current fleet.

Once a diesel bus is out of city commission, Kumar said it is typically auctioned off to private buyers.

“Some of these buses get shipped off to other countries, some of the buses actually get reused for personal usage by these vendors,” Kumar said. “And some of them are stripped for parts and other tires and wheels. Part of it gets recycled, part of it gets reused, but mostly from the city's point of view, all of them get auctioned off.”

Stevenson said each transit system has to tackle its switch to electric buses its own way.

“You can't take a cookie cutter approach just because one transit system did something,” she said. “You need to take a unique approach that addresses the needs in your specific community. So we're researching, working, going to conferences, talking to our peers, because that's a big financial commitment.

"You need to be well educated on the direction that you're trying to move and work with the city so that we're on the same page. … You can't be a transit system of tomorrow if you don't start making the plans today.”

But until the city is awarded grant money, the plan will not be put in place.

“This is all contingent on being awarded,” Stevenson said. “It doesn't preclude us from going after a grant again, but we just want to be in a position where if we're not awarded, we have our plan of action in order to be considered for future grants. That's the whole point is to have a shelf-ready plan so that as these opportunities become available, we're well positioned to put in a viable application. That's ultimately why we did the transition plan.”