City of Waco utility customers may see an increase in their bill with the new budget season, as inflation and maintenance costs continue to skyrocket. The new rates for water, wastewater, drainage and solid waste service are subject to change as the budget comes along but would go into effect in January, Finance Director Nicholas Sarpy said.

Water rates may decrease for residential customers who use the average volume of 8,000 gallons per month or less, dropping the base rate from $22.21 to $16.50, saving $5.71. The volumetric rate per 1,000 gallons of water will increase slightly, resulting in a 21% decrease in total price for users of 1,000 or less, and less than a 1% decrease for the average user.

“It continues our strategy change of adjustment where we’re lowering the base rate and increasing the volumetric rate,” Sarpy said. “So based on consumption you pay more for each interval of 1,000 gallons.”

Under the current rate structure, residential revenue exceeds the related cost of service, while revenue from large commercial and industrial operations does not cover their cost of service, Sarpy said. This results in small-scale users supporting the cost of larger users who put more pressure on the system, but because the volumetric rate is increasing, customers who use more will be charged more for their use, creating a more equitable rate curve and incentivizing less use, he said.

The city could implement a new drought surcharge, adding an increase to the water portion of a customer’s bill based on the current drought restriction stage and how much water they use. The surcharge is meant to encourage water conservation “so that we can ensure that we have water for drinking and everything else that’s important,” Sarpy said.

For example, in Stage 2, which has been in effect since last summer, a heavy user of 25,000 gallons or more per month would see a 20% increase in their bill. At Stage 3 the same user would have a 40% increase, and at Stage 4 a 50% increase per month if they continue using water at the same volume.

However, Sarpy said the surcharge will not apply to the average water user of 8,000 gallons per month or less at any drought stage. Those who use 8,000 to 15,000 gallons will only see the surcharge of 10% if the city hits Stage 3 restrictions and 20% at Stage 4.

Wastewater

Wastewater customers at all usage levels can expect a 10% increase in their bill, as the base rate is proposed to shift from $22.57 to $24.83 per month in addition to volumetric rate increases.

The water department is proposing almost $63 million in debt for wastewater during the 2024 fiscal year, including $46.3 million for the expansion of the Bull Hide Creek sewer plant meant to accommodate growth in suburbs surrounding Waco.

“Each of these years we’ve done a really good job of trying to maintain rates and keep them as limited as possible, but just the sheer amount of inflation and the pressures … especially on the chemical side, which is a big impact on water and wastewater,” Sarpy said. “Some of those items have gone up 20, 30, 50, 60%, so we’ve done a good job, I think, of managing our costs and limiting our rate increases as much as we can.”

Solid waste

Solid waste rates are proposed to increase by $1.41 each year through 2027, sitting at $17.70 currently and shifting to $19.11 during fiscal year 2024. The solid waste department is proposing some $20.7 million in projects for 2024, including the construction of a new landfill near TK Parkway and Highway 31 for $13.2 million and a transfer station for nearly $3 million.

“They’re working on the new landfill and transfer station, all those items,” Sarpy said. “And at some point we’re going to have to shutter the current landfill so we’re going to have to pay for doing that as well. So those all have costs and impacts on the rates, and so they’ve created that pressure where we need to raise rates.”

Revenue from residential solid waste does not cover the cost of service, but Sarpy said a benefit of owning a landfill is the money that comes from other cities and industries using it supports a low residential rate.

“You have people coming from other jurisdictions and they’re paying to use the landfill, so that kind of is what supports it, and what we’ve seen is our landfill has been a lot more active and busy based on the city’s growth, the growth of the surrounding areas and then there’s some interesting dynamics with landfills that are in proximity to here and where they’re at as far as capacity,” he said.

Without the support of outside users of the landfill, rates would need to increase to $20.66 rather than $19.11 to cover the full cost of service under residential revenue, Sarpy said.

Drainage

The drainage utility fee is proposed to increase from $5.51 per month to $6.30 per month to align with the rate of inflation. When the drainage rate was first established in 2022 it was proposed to increase by 2% each year, however the actual rate of inflation has outpaced the expectation.

Sarpy said the city would revisit current inflation rates each year, but anticipates a 4% increase for fiscal years 2025 and 2026, and a return to a more normal inflation rate of 3% for fiscal years 2027 to 2028.

Waco’s proposed combined utility bill in 2024 would sit at about $129 per month, an increase of about $8 from 2023 and second only to Austin at $169 when compared to large cities throughout Texas.

Though rates are increasing, Sarpy said users’ total utility bill is still short of where it could be if rates kept up with inflation. The bill adjusted for inflation since 2020 would cost customers $140, $11 more than proposed and equivalent to $104 in 2020 dollars.

“I think that it’s not lost on any resident or business in our community that costs have gone up, and the city is not an exception to that,” Mayor Dillon Meek said at Tuesday’s city council meeting. “Inflation is a real thing that’s happening in our economy right now and we’re trying to put a budget together. We’re having to account for those same concerns that other businesses are and I think this is incredibly illustrative to us trying to ensure that residents pay as little of a rate as possible while contemplating these rising costs.”

Waco City Council will vote on the fee schedule and budget Aug. 29.