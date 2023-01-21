Waco VA official cheers PACT Act, encourages applications

A new law expanding Veterans Affairs benefits for people exposed to toxic substances during military service is drawing personal praise from the Waco regional VA director but skepticism from a local advocate who has worked to improve related laws.

The PACT Act, formally the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures, particularly veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras.

“This is one of the largest health care and benefits expansions in the history of the agency,” Michael Crouse, executive director of the Waco VA Regional Office, said in a phone interview. “Veterans with toxic exposure who have previously had claims denied should reapply.”

Surviving family members of veterans who have died also can submit claims, he said.

Concerned about “loopholes in the public law,” local veterans advocate Kirt Love, of Crawford, remains skeptical of whether the new law will actually provide additional benefits or additional disability ratings for himself and other veterans exposed to toxic substances.

The PACT Act has also been misunderstood. Even veterans service officers at the McLennan County Veterans OneStop initially thought the new law would only provide benefits to veterans with a terminal diagnosis and that it does very little for veterans with toxic exposure who are merely sick.

Not so, Crouse said.

The VA did start processing claims under the new law from veterans with terminal illnesses Dec. 12, before it started processing other claims, on Jan. 1, he said.

The staggered start led many to mistakenly believe only the terminally ill and surviving spouses would receive benefits.

“The (VA) secretary decided this was the right thing to do, in order to allow expedited processing for terminally ill, at the earliest possible date,” Crouse said.

The law adds 20 more "presumptive conditions" for exposure to burn pits, Agent Orange or other toxic substances. It also adds more service locations where the VA will presume servicemembers were exposed to Agent Orange or toxic radiation.

Crouse said a presumptive condition means if a veteran has one of the conditions, “they don’t have to prove their service caused it."

For many conditions, veterans have to prove it was caused by their service to receive related VA benefits. For example, a veteran likely would be required to prove a shoulder condition is tied to their service, he said.

Veterans with any of the conditions can file for a disability rating and then apply for benefits. With the updated standards, many veterans who have been denied before are likely to receive a disability rating now, Crouse said.

Love, who left the U.S. Army as a specialist in November 1991 shortly after the first Gulf War, said he continues to be concerned about loopholes.

“When Congress passed the law I was upset,” Love said by phone. “(The PACT Act) languished. It got rejected and almost didn’t make it. I’m sure they lost something in the process.”

He said he believes loopholes must have been written into the law that would make it harder for veterans to qualify and easier for the VA to deny benefits, or assign a lower disability rating.

Love said he has previously worked with congressional committees to help Congress understand how laws governing the VA affect the veterans the VA serves. He said he has tried to get some laws amended to take better care of veterans.

“They offered much with PACT Act,” Love said. “I might get some gastrointestinal or respiratory. Most people applying will get rejected.”

Veterans service officers at the McLennan County Veterans OneStop said they knew of two or three veterans and surviving spouses who have applied for benefits under the PACT Act.

The PACT Act also opens additional ways for spouses and survivors to receive benefits, Crouse said.

Veterans with toxic exposure should apply for a disability rating and for benefits under the PACT Act, regardless of whether they have applied before or been denied before, Crouse said. Surviving family members and spouses of veterans who have died should apply as well.

The application process for a disability rating and for benefits is the same for veterans under the PACT Act as it has been for other disability ratings and benefits, Crouse said. He said that the 20 presumptive conditions written into the law will allow veterans, and survivors, who have previously been denied benefits to now receive them.