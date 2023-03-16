The Doris Miller Veterans Affairs Medical Center will host a PACT Act outreach event Saturday to let local veterans or their survivors know about new health care and new benefits they may receive under the new law.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Building 8 at the Waco VA campus, 4800 Memorial Drive.

“The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades,” VA spokesperson William Negron said Tuesday in a statement. “This Week of Action event is part of VA’s broader efforts to ensure that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets their PACT Act-related health care and benefits.”

VA personnel will inform Central Texas veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the toxic exposure-related health care and benefits they have earned, Negron said.

Local VA staff will be on hand Saturday to help veterans apply for benefits, complete toxic exposure screenings and enroll in VA health care, he said.

The PACT Act, formally the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022, expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures, particularly veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.