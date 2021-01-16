Waco vaccine hub receives 1,500 more doses; registration continues Monday

Waco-McLennan County Public Health District spokesperson Kelly Craine said the staggered start times are intended to even the playing field.

“It’s going to be in the Sunday paper, the Monday paper, and however they get their news,” Craine said. “We sent information on how to register to all the nonprofits today. We just really want to see a different outcome.”

Meanwhile, a batch of 800 Moderna doses headed for the Waco Family Health Center is mostly spoken for, said Dr. Ben Wilson. The center, which primarily serves uninsured and underserved people, will start administering them Tuesday.

Wilson said about 23,000 of the center’s patients, or about 40%, fall under phase 1B. He said the center is also waiting on some kind of consistent supply from the state, which would allow the organization to sign more people up.

“(800) is just the tip of the iceberg as far was what we really need,” Wilson said. “We do not want all 60,000 patients calling. We simply cannot handle the call volume right now. That would jeopardize all the other care we provide for patients.”

Wilson said the center uses the program Mychart to send vaccine invitations to patients, and will eventually allow patients to register on Mychart directly.

“We’re not quite there just yet. We’re still working on it,” Wilson said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.