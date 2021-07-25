Waco wastewater reuse project gets $1.7 million nod from House Appropriations Committee

Federal funding could help the city of Waco finish off a project to divert treated wastewater for industrial uses, cutting demand for drinking water.

The House Appropriations Committee included $1.7 million for Waco's Flat Creek water reuse project in an appropriations bill for the Department of the Interior, Environmental Protection Agency and related agencies for 2022.

A decade ago the city built the Flat Creek Interceptor, an 8.5-mile pipe from the Waco Metropolitan Area Regional Sewerage System's Central Wastewater Treatment Plant to the area of the Texas Central Industrial Park and the city's Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

The original project cost $2.7 million, but is only partially complete. Storage tanks and pump stations are still needed at the treatment plant, and distribution pumps and other infrastructure is still needed on the potential users' end.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Once activated, the pipe would carry treated effluent from the wastewater treatment plant to any industrial user willing to install the infrastructure needed to tap in. The treated wastewater could be used for cooling, cleaning, irrigation or other purposes that do not require drinkable water.