Waco weighing emergency prep as use for $37M stimulus funding

“We work with the county on a lot of different things, economic development, mental health partnerships, roads, water and planning come to mind for sure,” Ford said. “There'll be some projects that serve both entities well.”

The funding can be used for public health expenditures, people who have seen financial impacts from the pandemic, to replace lost public sector revenue, to pay a premium to health care workers who are at higher risk for contact with the virus, or to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

With a population of a little more than 10,000 people, Bellmead is among the cities in the area preparing to go through the process of applying for money.

Bellmead Assistant City Manager Karen Evans said the city expects $2.3 million in aid, which would come through the state rather than directly from the federal government. She said the city is still waiting for guidance on how to apply for the funding, but in the meantime her staff is continuing to process paperwork related to February's winter weather.

“We have millions of dollars’ worth of infrastructure needs, which was highlighted during (the) winter storm,” Evans said.

With the state distributing the funding, some additional restrictions on use are expected, compared to the money heading to larger cities directly from the federal government, she said. Funding the Texas Department of Emergency Management distributed through a previous round of federal COVID-19 relief, for example, required local entities to cover 25% of the cost of projects they were seeking funding for, Evans said.

