Waco weighs reviving downtown Silo District Trolley in new form

The free bus that ran between Magnolia Market at the Silos, parking areas and downtown businesses stopped cold when the pandemic hit in 2020. The service might come back in a new form, but city officials are still determining what its route and funding model would look like.

The city launched the Silo District Trolley in July 2016 as an experimental way to direct Magnolia tourists to free parking lots downtown. The city expanded the route a few months later, after feedback from downtown merchants excited for the exposure. Then ridership plunged with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Waco Transit discontinued the route in 2020. Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the city plans to take action in the next few weeks on the shuttle’s revival.

“There’s a desire to explore ways to bring this back,” Meek said.

It has not been decided whether the route would return as a free service or become a paid service.

When it operated, the bus ran 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Its route began at the corner of Webster Avenue and University Parks Drive and ran west to Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue, east along Franklin back to University Parks and back to its starting point.

Waco Transit worked with Alliance Transportation Group on a transit study approved by the Waco City Council last year. Meek said the study recommended realigning the route for “new activity” in downtown, specifically around projects under construction, including the AC Hotel, Magnolia’s Hotel 1928, the Riverfront development and the adjacent development around Baylor University’s Foster Pavilion.

“This is a way we can support downtown businesses,” Meek said. “We definitely want to examine funding models and get creative on it, but we know it’s something we need to do.”

The bus service also came up during discussion of a parking, pedestrian and street plan for downtown Waco put together by consultants from Kimley Horn, an engineering firm.

During a Dec. 6 Waco City Council meeting, Mark Bowers, a consultant with Kimley-Horn, recommended bringing back the free shuttle to run new routes for special events and busy periods.

“The recommendation is that … it would be as needed, not a full-time shuttle as it was before,” Bowers said during the meeting. “That’s not to say in the future, at some point, there might not be demand.”