Waco officials are weighing a new street maintenance fee that property owners would pay monthly based on estimates of how much traffic their property generates.

A fee structure charging between $7.49 and $9.99 monthly for single-family residences would be enough to generate the $21 million the city is on track to spend in 2024 under its current capital improvement approach, a traffic engineer said Tuesday during a Budget and Audit Committee meeting as officials took an early look at the idea.

The city’s capital improvement plan now focuses primarily on rebuilding streets in poor condition, but not so much on improving intersections or converting main arterial roads into wider streets, Assistant City Manager Paul Cain said during Tuesday’s meeting.

“Our program today, from a capital improvement standpoint, is primarily about fixing what’s broke,” Cain said.

He said the city has identified about $56 million in roadwork, including road widening in rapidly growing areas, it would like to complete.

If the fees are put in place, the city also would be able to leverage the additional revenue for between $200 million and $280 million in debt capacity for more projects, Cain said.

Jeff Whitacre, a traffic engineer with consulting firm Kimley-Horn, said using the number of car trips generated by each location is typically easiest way to calculate each property’s impact on the road. Rather than calculate a unique fee for every property, he said he and Waco city staff recommend dividing properties into tiers depending on square footage. Residential properties would all be on the lowest tier, and large commercial properties would be the highest.

Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said the city calculates its drainage fees based on specific characteristics of individual properties, and the process has become “cumbersome.” Using tiers would simplify the process.

Whitacre said traffic engineers can calculate a “single-family equivalent unit” used to set the fee structure.

A single-family unit generates about 10 vehicle trips per day, and every 1,300 square feet of office space generates twice as many, he said.

Under the example Whitacre presented Tuesday, each dollar added to the baseline of the fee structure would generate between $2.1 million and $2.8 million.

In his examples, the Raising Cane’s restaurant on Franklin Avenue generates about 106 times as much traffic as a single home during peak traffic. Richland Mall on West Waco Drive generates about 1,180 times as much as a single home.

The city of Killeen’s baseline is $10 per month. Corpus Christi starts at $5.48 per month and has exceptions for government-owned property, schools, universities, hospitals and regional transit authorities. Abilene uses a tiered system that maxes out at $95 a month for 1,000 or more trips generated, and allows exemptions for businesses in their first three years of operation.

Austin’s fees have exemptions for people who do not drive and for people 65 and older.

Waco City Manager Bradley Ford said the Budget and Audit Committee will consider the options and revisit the issue during a retreat in April.

Waco City Council Member Josh Borderud said tying the calculations to square footage might not be the best approach in certain cases. He said the Franklin Avenue Chick-fil-A location might be the close in size to the Taco Bueno on North Valley Mills Drive, but only one of those restaurants regularly stops traffic flow cold with the sheer number of cars it attracts every evening.