Waco wins $800K in federal planning money for flood-prone creek and bridges

Waco will receive $800,000 in federal help to start its project to tame flood-prone Primrose Creek in South Waco and replace up to seven bridges on the channel.

The Waco project is the only Texas project in the first round of funding from the Bridge Investment Program under the federal infrastructure law passed last year.

The Federal Highway Administration last week announced planning grants for 23 projects in 23 states under the competitive program, which will ultimately fund $12.5 billion in bridge projects over the next five years.

The city of Waco had applied for the planning money for four projects and will continue to seek both planning and construction funding under the infrastructure law, which President Joe Biden signed last November.

“I was hoping to get all four,” Waco Public Works Director Amy Burlarley-Hyland said. “We weren’t really sure what the criteria were, so we tried to put in a variety so we could learn from what we did or didn’t get. I would be ecstatic if we got one every year.”

The city is planning spend $200,000 to match the $800,000 Primrose Creek grant. Once planning is done, the city hopes to use federal money for the estimated $20 million reconstruction of the bridges and channel.

The project area runs more than a mile along Primrose Creek between University Parks Drive and South 21st Street, in the Oakwood and Alta Vista areas.

The creek was long ago routed into a straight concrete channel, which has structural failures and is known to flood surrounding blocks during heavy rains.

Burlarley-Hyland said the channel can only handle five-year storm event, or one that has a 20% chance of occurring in a given year.

As a result, the seven bridges in the segment often flood, creating risks to neighbors and first responders, she said.

The construction work would not only reconstruct bridges but enlarge the channel to give it more flood capacity, Burlarley-Hyland said.

“We can mitigate it for sure,” she said.

The city will hire an engineer this year to spend nine months to a year planning a solution. The city will apply for a construction grant from the infrastructure act next year, she said.

She said the city is not giving up on getting planning money from the infrastructure act for the other projects submitted in July:

$195,000 for the Washington Avenue Bridge on the Brazos River. The city proposed to investigate the structural integrity of the 121-year-old iron truss bridge after a Texas Department of Transportation study in 2020 found cracks in one of the bridge’s abutments. City officials estimate construction work on the bridge could cost $9.9 million.

$200,000 for the New Road bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad. The concrete structure has seen deterioration since it was built in the 1970s. Without rehabilitation, estimated at $3.4 million, it could be downgraded to “poor” condition, putting it at risk of closure, according to the application.

$360,000 for Waco Creek bridges west of downtown. Culvert bridges at 15th Street, Webster Avenue and Clay Avenue would be overwhelmed by a 100-year rain event, or about 9 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. Reconstructing the bridges would cost an estimated $9.4 million.

In a separate application filed last month, the city is seeking $15 million in infrastructure act construction funding to replace the Speegleville Road bridge over the Middle Bosque River. Burlarley-Hyland said the city is still waiting to hear on that application.

The Texas Department of Transportation has classified the two-lane bridge as “functionally obsolete,” meaning it lacks adequate lanes and shoulder width to meet traffic demand.

The city of Waco and McLennan County worked with U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, to include it in a House infrastructure bill last year. Sessions voted against the bill, citing other items he considered wasteful. The bill cleared the House, but the Senate version that was ultimately adopted did not specifically include the Waco project.

The city has already hired Walker Partners for engineering work on the bridge and is moving forward with right-of-way acquisition and environmental clearance.