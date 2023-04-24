The developer of a proposed mixed-use development in East Waco is moving forward with the city of Waco's preliminary approval of a zoning plan that would allow for a skyscraper of up to 30 stories, higher than any building in Waco.

But city officials say the height of the Brazos Gateway tower could be a matter of negotiation if the developer seeks economic development incentives.

The Waco City Council last week approved preliminary "planned unit development" zoning for the project at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Interstate 35. A PUD allows city planners to grant regulatory flexibility in exchange for extra public amenities and higher standards.

The 600,000-square-foot mixed-use development by Frisco-based Velan Hospitality and the Brazos at Waco LLC would sit on 6 acres near the intersection and include retail space on the ground level. The plan consists of one 30-story building overlooking the Brazos River, and three additional six-story buildings, for a total of about 300 single-family condominium units.

Under the PUD agreement, a minimum of 10% of units would be set aside for affordable or workforce housing, and the development would not be gated to automobiles, allowing public access to common areas. Public trails within the development, according to the concept design, would have the ability to eventually connect to neighborhoods to the north and to the Brazos River.

Waco Planning Director Clint Peters said the city and developer will have a better idea of how the affordability component will look once the final PUD plan is put forward.

The development also falls within the Brazos River Corridor District overlay district, which mandates higher development standards in the blocks surrounding the river. The Plan Commission on Tuesday will consider expanding the corridor and adding additional standards relating to landscaping and lot coverage.

Senior Project Manager John Hamilton, representing the developer, said the two main issues put forward by North East Riverside Neighborhood residents at a recent open house event were inclusion and affordable housing.

“While affordable housing isn’t the primary concept of this development, we do understand that Waco is currently underserved … we have agreed to a 10% minimum — I want to stress minimum — affordable housing,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said the development is supposed to be completely welcome to the public as well. There will be retail shops at the ground level open to the local community and tourists, he said, as well as green space open to all.

“In additions to that we have what we’re calling a green spine,” he said. “It’s an enhanced landscape and the main focus of it is to welcome all pedestrian activity.”

District 1 Council Member Andrea Barefield, whose district includes East Waco, said the proposed PUD sets requirements in design and affordability, and the early plan put forward at the meeting would begin more in-depth conversations about how the PUD could enhance the community.

However, with the preliminary concept’s approval, the council is only able to veto the final PUD if it is found to be inconsistent with parameters set out in the approved preliminary PUD, Peters said.

“So if there’s thing in the concept that you do not like, for example, the height, that needs to be addressed tonight,” Peters said at the Tuesday meeting.

The developer could come back with a final PUD plan with a building that is less than 30 stories, but with an approved 30-story concept it would be difficult for the council to turn the plan down, Peters said. There would be more flexibility within the final plan to negotiate architectural and aesthetic features, he said.

Barefield said though change is welcome with growth and development in the community, “it’s jarring at first” to consider a building so tall in Waco. It’s important to manage the growth in a way that does not ruin the existing community’s makeup and ideals, she said.

Retail space the development would provide on the bottom floor is necessary and could provide opportunities for the community, she said.

“I looked at all the approved things and, you know, if it is a retail space that means that I could sell stuff, including groceries, so there’s opportunity here,” she said. “However, we have to make sure that we don’t just abandon the essence of the community that you are desiring to enter. … I know that preliminary PUDs are but the opening door. However, if the only way we can not approve it is if it goes against the preliminary and we allow all these things in the preliminary, that’s problematic.”

Barefield joined the 8-1 council majority in approving the first reading of the PUD ordinance/ Council Member David Horner dissented due to his discomfort and lack of knowledge around the 30-story height.

Hamilton said a new consideration for the project is smaller retail units, which might provide opportunities for local startups and small businesses.

North East Riverside Neighborhood Association President Jeanette Bell, who has spoken against the development multiple times, said Waco needs more affordable housing rather than a “luxurious” skyscraper. Bell said PUDs contribute to exclusionary zoning and fail to improve blighted areas.

Hamilton reminded the council that under current C-3 and M-2 zoning, the lot is not able to be developed into any single-family housing.

City Manager Bradley Ford said between the preliminary approval and the final PUD approval there would likely be conversations of an economic development agreement, which could address issues such as height of buildings, size of units and affordable units. Most large developments in downtown Waco over the past couple of decades have received funds from the Tax Increment Financing Zone, which is funded by growth of tax base within the zone.

“I suppose the risk that I could not eliminate, and I think it’s small … if they were able to develop a project without economic development incentives, they could build up to a 30-story tower,” Ford said. “But I think given the intensity of this development, it’s going to require some ... TIF support or some other economic development tool support, to make it work.”

Hamilton said he doesn’t know to what extent the developer would seek incentives, “but I do know that there is open dialogue.”

The ordinance will go through a second reading for approval. Once all conditions – including sewer, water, drainage and traffic studies – are met by the applicant, the developer will submit a final PUD, which will go back through public hearings, the plan commission and city council, Peters said.