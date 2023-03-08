Cameron Park Zoo Director Johnny Binder plans to retire at the end of the month, after spending almost all of his adult life working for the zoo.

The city plans to look nationwide for his replacement. Binder, 69, said he started at the Central Texas Zoo near Waco Regional Airport in 1973 and stayed on through its move to become the Cameron Park Zoo in 1993. He said he worked for the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society from 1973 to 1978, and for the city of Waco for 45 years.

Binder said he plans to continue volunteering in support of the zoo society’s conservation efforts abroad and for events at the zoo, including an orangutan conference coming up this fall.

“I’m going to visit some of the programs that we’ve helped to start in Borneo and some other countries,” Binder said. “We went to Indonesia for the first time in '95 to build a rescue station for Sumatran tigers that have been injured in the wild, and so I’m still active with the tiger team.”

Binder started at the city of Waco as a general curator for the zoo in 1978 and became the zoo’s deputy director in 2017 under Zoo Director Jim Fleshman. Over the course of his tenure, the zoo developed a globally renowned orangutan cardiac health program, and he helped design the zoo’s herpetarium and Brazos River Country exhibit.

Fleshman resigned in 2018, and the city reorganized the zoo’s leadership structure and the zoo society's role in operations. Binder served as interim director until the city hired Chris Vanskike in 2019, then stepped up as permanent director when Vanskike resigned last March. Binder had served as the zoo's interim director three times before he was appointed to replace Vanskike.

Binder will depart as director with construction in the early stages on the main elements of a project partially funded by $14.5 million in bonds voters approved in 2019. A new hoofstock barn is already complete, leaving a new veterinary hospital and education complex, and a black-footed South African penguin exhibit slated for completion in summer 2024. The cost of the project rose from an estimated $15.3 million to between $22 million and $25 million, prompting Waco officials to request the county and zoological society split the remaining cost three ways with the city.

“It’s an amazing project,” Binder said. “We’re going to have a state of the art veterinary complex and education center, and one of the better penguin exhibits in the country. Zoo community support is way up at the top, and we have a really great staff.”