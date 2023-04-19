The Waco City Council and the Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society board each unanimously approved an agreement Tuesday to maintain their working relationship for at least three years.

Under the new agreement — valid through Sept. 30, 2025, and eligible for two, one-year extensions — the city will continue to own and govern the property, while the zoo society will continue to support operations through fundraising, capital expansion planning, volunteer recruitment and more. The contract bears many similarities to the previous contract, and includes provisions for society representation, director selection for both entities and a new $7.5 million capital improvement matching challenge.

Zoo society board Chair Nancy Lacy said getting to know each other’s position and understanding different perspectives of the same problem helped to develop a closer relationship with the city and come to an agreement.

“We are very thankful to have a good working relationship with the city and we’re happy to move forward with our 30th anniversary all the new projects coming in the next year and a half,” Lacy said.

The contract has remained under negotiation since the previous one expired in September. Since then, the city council has approved four negotiation extensions, the most recent in February.

Zoo society board members in December raised issue with a proposed draft of the contract that would have increased society membership rates, split membership revenue between the city and society and increased control of communications materials by the city.

Lacy said after she denied the December version those ideas were removed, and membership prices will be discussed with the city manager and new zoo director at a later date. She said throughout the pandemic and amid changing leadership in recent years the membership rates were overlooked and have not been elevated in a while.

She said it is important that the membership fees do not compete with gate admission prices. Membership revenue collected by the society goes to serve various society functions, and the city needs gate revenue to help pay zoo costs, Lacy said.

The new agreement establishes a new fund matching challenge, in which donations received by the zoo society for new or renovated exhibits or to establish a zoo endowment will be matched dollar for dollar in contributions by the city, up to $7.5 million over the next three years.

“This approach, which is new to us, would ensure that each entity, the city and the society, are aligned in our efforts to create new exhibits, as well as substantial renovations of existing exhibits or even the establishment of an endowment to support the zoo,” City Manager Bradley Ford said.

Lacy said the new funding mechanism will be better for both the zoo and the taxpayer, effectively doubling the value of each donation and further contributing to future capital projects.

The new contract also requires the society to make a $1 million payment to the city by June 30 that will be used in construction of the new penguin exhibit, veterinary center and educational facility approved in a 2019 bond package. The society had raised the money for that purpose, Lacy said. The overall cost of the bond-funded projects, initially pitched at $15.3 million, has grown to between $22 million and $25 million.

The zoo society will hold permanently a seat on the city Zoo Commission, and its director and staff will be able to attend regular zoo staff meetings, to maintain cohesiveness and continuity, as it once ran the zoo, Lacy said. She said she is happy with the city’s control of the zoo, but it is nice to have a part in boards and committees because the two entities often look at issues through different lenses and issues often require input from both sides.

“I think that having a representative on each committee for both the city and society will be a nice working relationship so then at any time we always have each other to bounce things off of,” she said.

Both the city and society will provide input to the other in their searches for a new zoo director and society executive director. Each will hold a spot on the other’s final interview panel. With both director positions currently vacant, Lacy said the pair will first focus on the search for a zoo director, the city position.

Once a zoo director is chosen the society will seek a new executive director, she said. Current interim Executive Director Kristi Webb will serve the society’s vacancy in the meantime.

Facilities and spaces in the zoo will be exempt from the city’s naming policy to allow them to be named in commemoration of significant contributions, given the zoo director and society executive director mutually agree on the name.

City Council Member David Horner, whose district includes the zoo, said at the Tuesday meeting he is proud of the effort each party put in to reach an agreement.

“I think it marks a new day in the relationship between the zoo and the city, and I think communication, regularly and face to face, will make this the best relationship that we’ve ever seen before and will continue to make this a zoo we can all be proud of,” Horner said.

Council Member Andrea Barefield said it takes many staff members and dedicated volunteers to make the Cameron Park Zoo one of the best in the country, and she is glad the time was made to come to a resolution.

“You know, we oftentimes say that we go from A to Z, which is airports to zoo, and everything that we do is in excellence and the zoo is certainly evidence of that,” Barefield said. “… It took time, but I’m glad we made time, and that is even more evidence of who we are as Wacoans: to see it through to the end for the betterment of our city, our community and whatever it is we are dealing with, and in this it is an impeccable zoo.”