Waco's 17th Street bridge reopens after $1.3 million project

The 17th Street bridge has reopened, restoring the crosstown link between Interstate 35 and North Waco. The span needed repairing following decades of vehicle pounding and a fire in October 2019 that scorched its supports.

Spanning railroad tracks in the blocks between Webster and Franklin avenues, the bridge built in 1961 had at least one lane closed since the fire. It was closed to all traffic in late May as Gibson & Associates Inc., from Balch Springs, undertook nearly $1.3 million in repairs. The 60-year-old, four-lane viaduct carried an estimated 16,000 vehicles daily and even before the fire needed significant maintenance work, officials have said.

Traffic now rolls on a new concrete overlay, though the surface had only temporary lane markings as of Wednesday. Before applying the surface, crews replaced elastomeric bearing pads that sit between the bridge beams and their supports. They used several hydraulic jacks to lift the bridge about an inch, making possible the pad switch, city engineering manager Steve Martin has previously said.

Bearing pads work with bridge joints to prevent damage when the bridge expands and contracts as temperatures change, Martin said. He said the bridge also suffered from concrete spalling, a breakdown due to natural weather conditions or chemical reactions, that causes cement to flake away.

"We had excessive wear on the bridge deck, which is what you drive on," Martin told the Tribune-Herald in May, when the bridge was closed. "There were holes we had identified before the burn, some so severe that rebar was exposed. We had placed the bridge on our repair list."

For years, drivers on the bridge could smell baking at the Mrs Baird's Bakery below. The bridge allows traffic from La Salle Avenue, Interstate 35 and Baylor University to take a straight path to Franklin Avenue, Austin Avenue and Waco Drive, among other crossing streets.

When work began in May, city officials predicted completion in October, though they also had expected at least one lane to reopen by August.