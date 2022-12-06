Waco's 19th Street post office to remain closed for holidays

With the Highlander Post Office on 19th Street to remain closed for the holiday season, North Waco residents looking to use the post office’s retail services should budget a couple minutes of extra time into their Christmas list this year. Though the area has reported little disruption of delivery service since the closure in August, the nearest alternative location adds a few miles to many residents' trips.

United States Postal Service district spokesperson Carol Hunt said in a statement the office closed Aug. 8 because of a fire at the facility the same day.

Hunt said information about the cause of the fire is not available yet due to an ongoing investigation, but the Highlander facility, 4428 N. 19th St., is still undergoing repairs and is expected to be completed early in the new year.

Although the holiday season is expected to bring a heavier shipping volume while the city lacks one of its five Postal Service facilities, Hunt said residents should not experience an abnormal disruption of service.

“The Postal Service has years of experience handling holiday volume and we have made all necessary adjustments to ensure increased volume is handled efficiently,” Hunt said in a statement. “Employees who work at the Highlander Post Office were shifted to alternate locations as needed, with no loss of employment.”

Larry Traudt, president of the Cedar Ridge Neighborhood Association whose territory includes the post office, said his neighborhood has not reported any postal service disruptions since the office's closure. He said he is curious what is delaying its reopening, but the main inconvenience has been for residents with P.O. Boxes at Highlander now having to travel to an alternate location.

P.O. Box users were rerouted to pick up mail from the Waco Main Post Office on Highway 6, about 7 miles or a 16-minute drive away. The closest postal location is the downtown office on Clay Avenue, about 5 miles away.

Additional nearby retail locations:

Bellmead Post Station, 901 Bank Drive

Downtown Waco Post Office, 424 Clay Ave.

Westview Post Office, 800 Wooded Acres Drive.

The Postal Service recommends these mailing and shipping deadlines for expected delivery by Christmas Day for continental United States locations:

Dec. 9 for APO/DPO/FPO priority and first-class mail

Dec. 16 for APO/DPO/FPO (except ZIP code 093) USPS priority mail express military service

Dec. 17 for USPS retail ground service, first-class mail service (including greeting cards) and first-class package service (up to 15.99 ounces)

Dec. 19 for priority mail service

Dec. 22 for priority mail express service.

These dates are recommendations and do not guarantee delivery by Dec. 25.