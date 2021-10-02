Waco's congressional district takes a turn into East Texas, remains red in redistricting

"This Texas map will make partisanship in Washington worse not better. Is that what we need for our country?"

McLennan Community College history professor Ashley Cruseturner said he does not view the proposed district map as "anything crazy or all that unusual," saying it is part of the normal redistricting process to move pieces around, especially in district margins. When some areas are moved, other areas must be moved somewhere else, he said.

"There is really no wrong or right," Cruseturner said. "But there is a sense that Waco is going to be the heart of this district. There is the Pogue Library, Chet Edwards, who was the model for a long time of a Democrat holding on to a red district for a long time. Even before Chet, there was Marvin Leath, a Falls County guy. Chet wasn't from Waco, Bill Flores wasn't from Waco, Sessions certainly wasn't from Waco, but there is this sense that Waco is going to be the fulcrum for that district. Waco is still the most important part of this district, and playing around on the margins is not going to change too much."

Cruseturner said that despite the dramatic shift to the east, District 17 remains a safe place for Sessions in a re-election bid.