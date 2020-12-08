Waco's COVID-19 hospital numbers remain high even as cases dip; uptick predicted

The number of new COVID-19 cases in McLennan County dipped somewhat Tuesday, but health officials said the county has yet to feel the full brunt of the post-Thanksgiving surge they predicted.
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 109 cases Tuesday, down from 164 on Monday and lower than most of last week’s daily numbers. Still, hospitalizations from the virus remained at a near-peak of 107, and two new deaths brought the toll to 222. Meanwhile, Lake Air Montessori School and Tennyson Middle School have gone online-only this week because of staff shortages caused by cases and quarantines.
Dr. Farley Verner, health authority for the district, said slightly slowed spread did not represent the full extent of people who were infected through gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Hospitalizations and deaths are still on the rise from prior to Thanksgiving,” Verner said. “The increase in new cases due to Thanksgiving will be apparent in the next week or two, with the resultant hospitalizations and deaths to follow around Christmas.”
The 107 hospitalizations include 70 from McLennan County. Of the total number, 23 were on ventilators. Fifty-three of the county’s 54 intensive care unit beds were in use.
The county’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests that come back positive — rose this week and stood at 30% Tuesday. To control spread, health officials say the positivity rate must fall below 10%.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the upswing in cases began long before the holiday.
“Our numbers were already (growing) before Thanksgiving, so I don’t know that the numbers we’re seeing now are actually the result of Thanksgiving,” Meek said. The district saw a spike of 212 cases on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, then saw a drop over the holiday weekend as few tests were conducted.
Meek said while the county is still experiencing uncontrolled spread, the daily number of new cases seems to be trending in a “positive direction,” and he expects hospitalizations and death rates to follow.
“It is still a moment for us to exercise caution,” Meek said. “When I talk to hospital administrators and doctors in McLennan County, while there’s not a risk of our hospitals not being able to respond to critical need, our health care providers are exhausted, and our capacity is something that continues to be of concern and something that we’ll need to monitor.”
Meek said hospitals are monitoring capacity very closely as the case count has increased, and county residents still need to exercise caution.
Meanwhile, Tennyson Middle School on Tuesday became the second Waco Independent School District campus to close since Thanksgiving break. Lake Air Montessori Magnet School announced Friday that it would revert to online-only for this week.
Tennyson Middle School Principal Matt Rambo told parents Monday in a letter written in English and Spanish that the campus would close and move all classes online for the rest of the week with plans to restart in-person instruction Dec. 14 after the campus has been deep-cleaned.
“Thank you for helping us make this second transition to remote learning as smooth as possible,” Rambo said.
Waco ISD spokesman Josh Wucher said all 20 employees who’d come into contact with one of the four people who’d tested positive on campus would have had to stay home to quarantine if the school had not closed and reverted to online instruction. The district reported 20 active cases across its campuses so far this week.
Midway ISD reported 16 active cases across its campuses as of Tuesday. No Midway schools are closed.
