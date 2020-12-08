Waco's COVID-19 hospital numbers remain high even as cases dip; uptick predicted

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek said the upswing in cases began long before the holiday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our numbers were already (growing) before Thanksgiving, so I don’t know that the numbers we’re seeing now are actually the result of Thanksgiving,” Meek said. The district saw a spike of 212 cases on Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving, then saw a drop over the holiday weekend as few tests were conducted.

Meek said while the county is still experiencing uncontrolled spread, the daily number of new cases seems to be trending in a “positive direction,” and he expects hospitalizations and death rates to follow.

“It is still a moment for us to exercise caution,” Meek said. “When I talk to hospital administrators and doctors in McLennan County, while there’s not a risk of our hospitals not being able to respond to critical need, our health care providers are exhausted, and our capacity is something that continues to be of concern and something that we’ll need to monitor.”

Meek said hospitals are monitoring capacity very closely as the case count has increased, and county residents still need to exercise caution.