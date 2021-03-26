Waco's economy continues to open wide as restrictions for city facilities loosen

"City-operated museums and venues will continue operating with restrictions, and conventions and meetings can occur at 75% occupancy (up from 50%) with restrictions," according to a city press release. "Outdoor events on city properties will be permitted with restrictions and precautions in place."

The Waco Convention Center remains closed, hosting only vaccination clinics. It will remain that way for the foreseeable future.

Carla Pendergraft, who markets the facility to event planners, said she is encouraged by progress in moving the facility from mothballs.

"Going to 75% will be high enough to take care of the needs of most conventions on our books," Pendergraft said, referencing meetings that historically have convened in Waco. "It will allow us to book new ones as well. We are receiving many inquiries. Every day, we receive phone calls, and emails from our website asking about dates."

All the while, new hotels continue to rise around the community.

"I think the new Staybridge Suites in Woodway should open in the next 30 to 60 days," Pendergraft said by email.

She said several large conventions are considering Waco for 2022.