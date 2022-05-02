Waco's Hawaiian Falls seeks city permission to sell alcohol

As Waco's Hawaiian Falls prepares to open Saturday, its operators are asking for city of Waco for a contract amendment that would allow them to sell beer and frozen cocktails in the future.

The Waco City Council will discuss at its 3 p.m. work session Tuesday whether the park should start selling frozen margaritas, frozen piña coladas and beer the way Hawaiian Falls locations in Mansfield and Roanoke started doing in 2020.

At its 6 p.m. business session will consider spending $8.8 million to reconstruct the Challenger and Lake Air Little League fields. Both sessions are at the Waco Convention Center's Bosque Theater, 100 Washington Ave.

The 10-acre water park at 900 Lake Shore Drive is owned by the city of Waco but has been leased to a private operator since 2011, with ProParks operating it the last four years.

Curt Caffey, president of ProParks, said the alcoholic drinks would be sold in nondescript cups from specific locations in the park, and the park would enforce a two-drink maximum for guests to help maintain a family-friendly atmosphere.

“If Mom or Dad want to have a cold drink while they’re out there, that’s fine,” Caffey said.

Caffey said Texas has some 85 water parks, including smaller parks attached to hotels and smaller municipal facilities with slides and other attractions. He said it is uncommon for waterparks to forgo alcohol.

“We get a lot of people asking for it,” Caffey said.

Caffey said the 2020 season was hard on the service industry in general, and it made sense when an assistant city manager in Roanoke suggested the park sell alcohol.

He said the Mansfield location began serving alcohol that same year, but it didn’t take off until crowds returned in full force in 2021. He said now, alcohol sales make up less than 5% of total revenue for the two parks.

“It’s not a big part of our business, it’s more of an amenity for our guests,” he said.

Depending on the discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting, ProParks might request an amendment to its contract with the city, which specifically prohibits alcohol sales along with any promotion of alcohol or tobacco. Caffey said that request would come before council at a future meeting.

Parks and Recreation Director Jonathan Cook said the original management company, Waco Family Entertainment LLC, requested the prohibitive clause in 2011. ProParks took over in 2018.

According to ProParks, revenue dropped at Waco's Hawaiian Falls from $1.6 million in 2019 to less than $1 million in the pandemic year of 2020. Last year revenue rebounded to $2.3 million.

Caffey said park officials hope alcohol sales would discourage customers from sneaking in their own, which is a problem in a park where glass containers aren’t allowed. Caffey said 90% of the time, when park employees find glass during bag checks it’s usually condiments.

Broken glass is dangerous in any setting, but it’s especially difficult to clean up in a waterpark. Glass in the lazy river, for example, would require workers to drain, sweep and refill the entire attraction.

Caffey said he thinks Hawaiian Falls could become a regional draw in the future for people from larger metro areas surrounding Waco, comparing the park to Schlitterbahn’s New Braunfels location.

“We want to make it a destination,” Caffey said. “It’s not there yet, but maybe over the next couple of years.”

As in 2021, the park will open for Mother's Day weekend this Saturday and Sunday and remain on weekends until daily schedules begin Memorial Day Weekend.

