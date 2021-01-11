Waco's lawmakers say 2021 session will bring budget challenges

Waco's state legislators will return to session Tuesday in an environment of uncertainty caused by the ongoing pandemic, COVID-related budget shortfalls and threats of more armed protests sparked by the tumultuous changing of the guard in Washington D.C.

If the threat of returning to the Texas Capitol while hospitals near capacity with COVID-19 patients is not distracting enough, the FBI has warned officials about plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after last week's deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

The Texas Capitol has been open to the public for only a week after months of being closed during the pandemic. That cautious reopening was interrupted for a day last week when state government was shuttered while the U.S. Capitol was besieged by supporters of President Donald Trump protesting the results of November’s general election.

Republican State Representatives Charles "Doc" Anderson and Kyle Kacal, who represent McLennan County and parts of Central Texas, said there was less preparation for this session and more uncertainty about how it will operate because of the pandemic.