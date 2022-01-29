Waco's mall-to-mall highway project to start Monday

A $55 million highway project in Waco dubbed "mall-to-mall" will officially start Monday. Its area of influence over Highway 6 stretches from Richland Mall at Highway 84 to Central Texas Marketplace at Bagby Avenue, passing near several vehicle dealerships along the way.
Business owners say their fingers are crossed, knowing detours and heavy equipment may discourage would-be customers. But the Texas Department of Transportation has pledged to keep merchants informed of the latest developments as work proceeds through early 2024.
Webber, a Houston-area construction company in town completing a high-profile, $347 million widening of Interstate 35, is lead contractor for the mall-to-mall project. It is meant to improve traffic flow along a 3.5-mile stretch of State Highway 6 now dotted with entrance and exit ramps and forced turnarounds on the frontage roads.
"The project will add continuous frontage roads, add U-turn bridges, reconfigure entrance and exit ramps, and reconstruct existing bridges," according to a TxDOT press release.
Though the project carries the "mall-to-mall" moniker, Richland Mall and Central Texas Marketplace are not really the main characters, said John Habermann, a Texas A&M Transportation Institute research engineer who since 2013 has served as a consultant to TxDOT. He said his involvement includes about 63 miles of I-35 construction between Salado and Abbott.
"Movement between the two malls will pretty much stay open the whole time," Habermann said. "The most concentrated work will involve constructing bridges over railroad tracks for the new service roads. Once this is complete, traffic won't have to get on Highway 6, then immediately get off. They can stay on the service road from Bagby Avenue to Waco Drive."
As conditions now stand, motorists "do a lot of weaving on Highway 6. There's a lot of leaving and entering in a small area," he said.
Traffic counts are high and destined to grow, as the nearby industrial park soon welcomes a new $250 million Amazon fulfillment center that will employ 1,000 people full-time. Though the facility may appear complete to anyone passing by, Amazon has made no formal announcement that work has begun. Online advertising of some available positions has begun.
Kris Collins, the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce's senior vice president for economic development, told the Tribune-Herald that Amazon has faced delays in the delivery of equipment it needs to run the center.
Another interested party is the Owens-Illinois plant that produces glass bottles at 5200 Beverly Drive. Access is crucial since the plant receives raw materials and ships product. The plant, which opened in 1944, is served by Union Pacific Railroad tracks and by 18-wheelers that must rumble along Beverly Drive, between New Road and Loop 340.
Owens-Illinois officials did not return calls Friday seeking comment.
"We've taken the position that we tell the owner, operations manager or general manager what's going to happen, what is or is not going to be available, and they hold internal meetings on how to adjust operations," Habermann said. "This is a tribute to TxDOT, which is giving companies time to make adjustments, especially those taking deliveries. They will tell their suppliers what's going on, when they will be able to ship and receive."
Habermann said the glass plant should be able to load and unload trucks daily.
Ted Teague, general manager at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 201 West Loop 340, said he expects challenges, but hopes for the best.
"Anytime you have construction in front of a business and consumers have a hard time getting in and out … people are used to the conveniences of life," Teague said. "With the corner access we have, the impact will be minimal for us compared to other people along this stretch. Crews are working at night, shutting roads in front of us at night. That's the time some people do come out on fact-finding missions. They look at vehicles before they speak with sales people. Will they be discouraged? That's the $64,000 question."
Webber and TxDOT representatives have been spending time along the construction route, preparing for Monday's official start.
Nightlight Donuts & Coffee operates near Highway 6 and Highway 84, near the Allen Samuels dealership and a Valero convenience store.
"I know some customers like to exit off Highway 6 and drive through the Valero parking lot to get to us," kitchen manager Jocelynn O'Steen said. "But crews have closed a little side road that makes that possible. It's a little frustrating. I've heard one or two customers mention that."
O'Steen said she hopes business does not suffer because of mall-to-mall construction. Customer counts have increased since college students returned from their Christmas breaks, she said.
Seth Morris, an economic development vice president at the Greater Waco Chamber, said specifics related to mall-to-mall's possible impact on business have been discussed more than a year. He said the chamber and TxDOT have sought "to be proactive as opposed to reactive."
"Certainly there will be some challenges. But hopefully everyone will be able to adjust accordingly," Morris said. "We will do whatever we can from our end. TxDOT will share with us any concerns businesses may have."
Phase 1 that begins Monday will require a six-month closing of the U-turns at the Union Pacific Railroad along Beverly Drive, along with other nightly closures nearby, according to the TxDOT press release.
"Crews will conduct various lane and ramp closures nightly from January 31 through the morning of February 5," it says. "Crews will install barriers and place temporary striping in the area. All closures will be conducted between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on those dates."
The following areas will be closed during the nightly work:
- Union Pacific U-turn at Beverly Drive
- Highway 6 westbound frontage road from Bagby Avenue to the Union Pacific U-turn
- Highway 6 westbound frontage road from the Union Pacific U-turn to Industrial Drive
- Westbound off-ramp to Beverly Drive
- Westbound on-ramp before Beverly Drive
- Westbound off-ramp to Imperial Drive
- Highway 6 eastbound frontage road from the Union Pacific turnaround to Exchange Parkway
- Eastbound off-ramp to Bagby Avenue.