Waco's mall-to-mall highway project to start Monday

Owens-Illinois officials did not return calls Friday seeking comment.

"We've taken the position that we tell the owner, operations manager or general manager what's going to happen, what is or is not going to be available, and they hold internal meetings on how to adjust operations," Habermann said. "This is a tribute to TxDOT, which is giving companies time to make adjustments, especially those taking deliveries. They will tell their suppliers what's going on, when they will be able to ship and receive."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Habermann said the glass plant should be able to load and unload trucks daily.

Ted Teague, general manager at Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, 201 West Loop 340, said he expects challenges, but hopes for the best.

"Anytime you have construction in front of a business and consumers have a hard time getting in and out … people are used to the conveniences of life," Teague said. "With the corner access we have, the impact will be minimal for us compared to other people along this stretch. Crews are working at night, shutting roads in front of us at night. That's the time some people do come out on fact-finding missions. They look at vehicles before they speak with sales people. Will they be discouraged? That's the $64,000 question."