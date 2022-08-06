Waco's new I-35 northbound lanes fully open, southbound to follow soon

No, that is not a mirage. All four new northbound lanes of Interstate 35 from South 12th Street clear to Bellmead have opened, and the southbound lanes are scheduled to follow in the next few days.

A Saturday driver traveling between George’s Restaurant on Speight Avenue and the H-E-B near Bellmead Drive would have encountered no work crews, no orange barrels in the right-of-way and no Webber trucks. The southbound side is scheduled to match the feat by Wednesday morning.

Webber LLC is moving closer to completing the $341 million project launched in April 2019 to demolish a 6.7-mile stretch of I-35 through Waco and rebuild it wider and with a modernized layout. The Texas Department of Transportation announced a 2024 due date, but Webber early on said it expected to lap the field and greet the checkered flag in 2023. Now, “substantial completion … is on track to occur by the end of the year,” TxDOT spokesperson Jake Smith said this past week.

That timetable likely would benefit Baylor University’s hosting of football games this fall at McLane Stadium, basketball at the Ferrell Center, and holiday events downtown and along Lake Brazos.

Webber has moved mountains of pavement, burned floodlights through many midnights and weathered COVID-19 challenges to bring the project to this point, on track to finish on time, or earlier, and to qualify for up to $15 million in incentives TxDOT included in its contract.

While the overhaul is on the cusp of wrapping up in the eyes of through traffic, and the long-closed underpass at 11th and 12th streets recently reopened in one direction, plenty of work remains at cross streets and associated pedestrian infrastructure, landscaping and lighting.

“TxDOT is excited to have all northbound and southbound lanes open for the traveling public, improving drive-times within and through Waco and Bellmead,” the department said in a press release announcing it expects southbound main lanes to open by Wednesday morning, weather permitting.

Crews already have widened the interstate and rebuilt 11 sets of bridges, including over the Brazos River and Union Pacific railroad. The have also added U-turns and rebuilt access roads with updated pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

Crews still must complete connections with side streets, build more sidewalks and install pedestrian signals. TxDOT also expects landscaping and new aesthetic enhancements for its money. Workers will install globe lighting and incorporate technology into the completed roadway “to improve real-time traffic data for improved routing,” according to a press release. To complete the task of getting southbound to match the open northbound main lanes by Wednesday, crews will close all southbound main lanes from North Loop 340 to Business 77 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly Monday through Wednesday. Crews will direct motorists to exit at Behrens Circle, Exit 338B, and re-enter the main lanes south of Highway 84.

They will use the time to install overhead signs and apply striping.

To keep traffic running smoothly, the southbound exit for North Loop 340 will be closed. Motorists wishing to access the loop will need to exit at Meyers Lane.

Additionally, workers will close the southbound frontage road to all traffic from North Loop 340 to Behrens Circle. Law enforcement officers will direct traffic, assisting motorists wanting to visit businesses in the area.

After the main lanes are in shape, TxDOT will continue to announce closings related to the final touches that remain for crossings and access roads. Its press release says “the project is on schedule and expected to be complete early 2023.”

But again, spokesperson Jake Smith put a finer point on the matter, saying substantial completion is tracking toward late this year.

Asked about plans to hold a ceremony recognizing the achievement, Smith said via email, “There is no finalized date at this time.”